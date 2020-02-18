California Bank of Commerce Appoints Frank Muller to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (OTCQX:CALB), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce (CBC), today announced that Frank L. Muller has joined the bank’s Board of Directors.



Muller joins the board as a respected business leader in the Sacramento Valley with an extensive background in business and agriculture. He is the owner of M Three Ranches, LLC in Woodland, California and was the previous President of Muller Ranch, LLC.

“We are pleased to have Frank join us,” said Steve Cortese, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “As the bank expands its presence throughout Northern California, his familiarity and knowledge of the region’s economy will be tremendously beneficial.”

For more than 20 years, Muller has served on the Board of Directors for Pacific Coast Producer, including as Chairman for the past 15 years. He previously served on the Board of Directors for the California Department of Food and Agriculture, the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation and California Custom Foods.

As an active member of the community, Muller spends his time volunteering with Yolo County 4-H and Yolo Arts. Both programs enrich the lives of the community through agriculture, animal, arts and science projects and events. He received a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and managerial economics from the University of California, Davis.

“It is a privilege to be working alongside the bank’s esteemed executive team and my fellow board members,” said Frank Muller. “I look forward to leveraging my agriculture background and expertise within the board.”

For more information about California Bank of Commerce, visit www.californiabankofcommerce.com .

About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The stock of its parent company, California BanCorp, trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on CaliforniaBanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com .

Contact California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751

President and Chief Executive Officer

seshelton@bankcbc.com

Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775

Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

tsa@bankcbc.com

Media Contact

Caitie Nolan, (925) 790-2748

AMF Media Group

caitie@amfmediagroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.