New “Grump Merch” Political Novelty Brand Uses Humor and Caricatures to Spark Conversation and Promote Positive Change

Grump Merch, the Democracy Store, launches online with fun, political novelty items for everyday voters and collectors alike.

Grump Merch promotes a message of togetherness while also making us laugh” — Vishal, Grump Merch Founder & CEO

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, February 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the midst of a political climate where there is little to laugh about, there is a new political merchandise brand that’s using humor to promote messages of hope, inclusivity and civility. Grump Merch (The Democracy Store) has created a line of t-shirts, mugs and socks with creative caricatures and parody that provoke thought, laughter and positive change. Grump Merch is perfect to wear while caucusing or voting! Grump Merch is celebrating its Grand Opening with free shipping. Individuals can purchase their Grump Merch at www.GrumpMerch.com and use promo code “LAUNCH2020” at checkout for free shipping on all orders through February 29, 2020.“I created Grump Merch out of my passion to see a more unified America,” states Grump Merch founder Vishal Sandhu. “We don’t have to all agree on the same candidate, but I’d hope we can agree that an America that is more inclusive, civil and thoughtful is a better America for us— and for the world. Grump Merch promotes a message of togetherness while also making us laugh,” states Vishal.Current product line includes fun titles such as: Trumpty Dumpty; I’m Peached; Bigly; Mistweets from the Golden Throne; Super Bernie; Stable Genius; and Super Warren.Designed with colorful, detailed art and smart, poetic copy in each product description—such as, “Troompa Loompa doompety doo, Going to put a tariff on you!” Grump Merch offers an array of quality, political novelty items for collectors and everyday voters alike. Individual items start at $9.99, and bundles— such as the “The I Love Warren” Pack, “The Silly Trump Super PAC(k)” and “The I Love Bernie Pack”— start at $49.99.“We are not afraid of taking a stand. Everyone really needs to get out there and vote. We state that at the end of each product description,” states Vishal. “We want to help the people our customers love so that those candidates can increase the impact they can make. Therefore, we donate 5% of our profits from each sale to political candidates that support an America for everyone.”Not only do the products have a carefully curated message, Grump Merch products are also carefully crafted:• T-shirts are made of 100% cotton and cotton-poly blend.• Fully machine washable.• Socks are made of stretchy fabric for extra durability (78% cotton, 20% polyester, 2% spandex threading)• Grump Merch Color-changing mugs have the special ability to change colors when filled with any hot beverage!Much more than just merchandise, Grump Merch takes a not-so-serious approach to bring awareness to serious matters—using unique messages and even a few “super powers!”ABOUT GRUMP MERCHGrump Merch is political merchandise for individuals who envision a more inclusive America. Light-hearted and fun, Grump Merch encourages individuals to take a stand, get out and vote, and stay “grump.” In other words, never be satisfied with the status quo. Great conversation-starters, Grump Merch consists of a variety of t-shirts, mugs and socks with cool caricatures, familiar parody and phrases by Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Grump Merch was founded in 2019 by Los Angeles native and Carnegie Mellon University MBA graduate, Vishal Sandhu. An experienced senior level marketing and sales expert in gaming and technology, Vishal knows how to spot trends—and he’s hoping that laughter is a trend that catches on this campaign season. Individuals who want to spread the message of togetherness can purchase their Grump Merch at www.GrumpMerch.com For product inquiries, please email info@grumpmerch.com. For media inquiries, please email media@grumpmerch.com or access the Grump Merch media folder here.

Color-Changing Mug!



