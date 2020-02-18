Peter Machinis Talks Supercars at the Chicago Auto Show

Car enthusiast, Peter Machinis, reveals the top supercars at the nation’s largest auto show.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, USA, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are sports cars, and then there are supercars. These extremely rare vehicles, sometimes called exotics, cost at least $100,000 and are made in limited production. Some people dream about buying a “halo” car for their entire lives, but exclusive automakers like Bentley, Lamborghini, and Rolls-Royce only cater to the ultra-rich . Peter Machinis , a car enthusiast, was able to find some of these supercars on display at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show.The 2020 Bentley Continental GT is a British luxury supercar available as a coupe or convertible. All models come with an all-wheel-drive for improved traction and ultimate control. Peter Machinis notes that the W-12 model produces 626 horsepower with speeds from 0-60 mph in just 3.9 seconds. The Bentley Continental GT reaches speeds of more than 200 mph.Special interior features include heated and cooled seats, satellite radio, premium audio system, navigation, and more. Peter Machinis explains that the embossed headrest, umbrella holder, and lambswool rugs set the mood of luxury. The Bentley Continental GT has an overall sleek and modern design.The 2020 Lamborghini Urus brings practicality to the world of supercars. The high-performance SUV has seating for five passengers, which means the high-performance vehicle can be driven with the family. Its top speed is 190 mph, accelerating from 0-60 in only 3.6 seconds. Peter Machinis notes that it’s easy to see how unique this car is just by looking at the front hood, which has an exotic European design.The 2020 Rolls-Royce Phantom looks like something you’d see in a Marvel action movie. The ultra-luxury vehicle is only available as a four-door sedan, seating up to 5 passengers. Its 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 produces 563 horsepower, and pairs to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Peter Machinis especially likes the option for custom-color seat belts and rear-seat entertainment.Another well-known luxury car manufacturer is Aston Martin, which showcased its DB11 model at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show. The Volante is a British convertible supercar with a simple, classy interior. Peter Machinis notes that it offers 503 horsepower, going from 0-60 mph in only 4.0 seconds. Cute yet sporty, this fun supercar packs quite the punch!The 2020 Audi R8 turned everyone’s head after getting an exterior design refresh this year. The car has a new front grille, lateral air intakes, spoiler lip, and rear diffuser. Peter Machinis explains that it also increased its maximum speed to 200 mph, making it stand out even more against its competitors.This model, however, only seats two passengers and is considered to have two mid-engine options: a 5.2 liter V10 that produces 562 horsepower, or the upgrade version which offers 602 horsepower. Either way , Peter Machinis notes that the model comes with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Audi R8 can go from 0-60 mph in a jaw-dropping time of only 3.4 seconds.Other supercars at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show include the Lexus LC, McLaren GT, Nissan GT-R, Ford GT, and the 2021 Jaguar F-Type.



