CharityNet USA Selects Qgiv as a Preferred Digital Fundraising Platform

CharityNet USA partners with Qgiv to provide fundraising software to help the thousands of nonprofits they serve continue to grow.

/EIN News/ -- Lakeland, FLA., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, Inc., a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, and CharityNet USA are working together to provide CharityNet USA’s clients flexible fundraising technology for online giving and event registration. CharityNet USA, which provides fundraising growth consultation to nonprofits, will recommend Qgiv’s fundraising software to their clients as a way to enhance and expand their fundraising programs.

“We work with nonprofits at every stage of their journey—from a nonprofit start-up obtaining their 501c3 status to achieving their first grant. When it comes to helping nonprofits fundraise, recommending Qgiv to our clients is an easy decision,” said Brian Davis, CharityNet USA president. “Partnering with Qgiv will give our nonprofit clients access to a powerful and user-friendly fundraising platform that will help them raise more and better serve their communities.”

Qgiv’s flexible pricing, which gives clients the freedom to move between fundraising tools as their needs change, is designed to give nonprofits the room to experiment and grow. CharityNet USA clients using Qgiv will have access to a full suite of online and in-person giving tools and personalized support.

“Qgiv is excited to partner with CharityNet USA to work toward our shared mission—helping nonprofits grow and thrive,” said Brendan Smith, vice president of business development at Qgiv, Inc. “We look forward to meeting CharityNet USA’s clients’ unique needs with individualized customer service and fundraising tools that support everything from special events to daily fundraising operations.”

All CharityNet USA clients are invited to adopt Qgiv as their digital fundraising platform. In addition to online donation forms, CharityNet USA clients can opt in to using Qgiv’s tools for text fundraising, auction and event management, peer-to-peer fundraising, and more—all from a central location.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL, they currently serve more than 3,500 nonprofit and faith-based organizations in the United States and Canada. No long-term contracts, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform click here.

About CharityNet USA by BryteBridge: Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Orlando, FL, CharityNet USA is a charity startup and development company that offers nonprofit consulting services to help nonprofit organizations get started, grow, and maintain compliance. Expanding from nonprofit registration services in 2004, CharityNet USA’s current consultative approach pairs each client with a dedicated team consisting of both a nonprofit consultant and nonprofit specialist. From incorporation, charity registration, tax exemption, strategic planning, grant writing, 990 tax filing, bookkeeping, web design, marketing, and everything in between, CharityNet USA works to ensure nonprofits are positioned to make an impact in not only their local communities, but also the causes they passionately believe in. For more information on CharityNet USA visit www.charitynetusa.com.

