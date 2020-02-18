FormFactor Introduces the Altius™ Vertical MEMS Probe Card for Advanced Packaging Technologies

Supports at-speed test of high bandwidth memory and verification of high-density interposers

LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address the wafer test challenges of 2.5/3D advanced packaging technologies, FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, today introduced the Altius™ vertical MEMS probe card. Altius supports ultra-low force probing at 45 µm grid-array contact pitch, with a scalable roadmap for future IC package pitch reduction. It enables cost-effective wafer or die test of a variety of components in a heterogenous integrated system, from validating at-speed performance of high bandwidth memory (HBM), to ensuring the integrity of high-density interconnects such as silicon interposers and embedded bridges.



Adoption of advanced packaging is accelerating as the benefit of the classic Moore’s Law transistor shrink diminishes. Advanced packages enable the heterogenous integration of multiple different die through high-density interconnects, for improved device performance and smaller footprint. Advanced packaging architectures are augmenting Moore’s Law to meet the demands for greater connectivity, computing power, speed, and cost-effectiveness in applications such as 5G, IoT, and artificial intelligence. According to Yole Développement, the overall advanced packaging market will grow at an 8% CAGR, reaching almost US$44 billion in 2024*.

“Advanced packaging and heterogenous integration raise the bar for wafer test; increasing both complexity and coverage. The contact pattern for wafer probe is generally two to four times denser than a monolithic die and higher quality test is required to ensure a bad chip does not ‘kill’ several otherwise good chips in the same advanced package,” said Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor. “The Altius probe card, with its scalable MEMS probe technology, helps accelerate our customers’ yield improvement on these new manufacturing processes while meeting their aggressive pitch reduction roadmaps.”

The Altius probe card’s core capabilities include:

Minimum grid-array pitch of 45 µm

Ultra-low probe force for direct probing on copper through silicon vias or solder microbumps, ~1 gram per probe at operating overtravel with best-in-class contact resistance stability

Support for HBM known-good-die or known-good-stack test, >=3 Gbps test speed

Scalable for multi-site test to increase throughput, X4 capable for HBM

Configurable with Hybrid MEMS probes for mixed-pitch microbump layout

*Source: Status of the Advanced Packaging Industry, 2019 Report, Yole Développement, 2019.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements :

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s future financial and operating results, the Company’s plans, strategies and objectives for future operations. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date hereof, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding future financial and operating results, customer demand, conditions in the semiconductor industry, and growth opportunities, and other statements regarding the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” and “continue,” the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions, and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in demand for the Company’s products; customer-specific demand; the speed of customer implementation of new technologies; industry seasonality; risks to the Company’s ability to realize operational efficiencies; changes macro-economic environments; events affecting global and regional economic stability such as Brexit, epidemics, military conflicts, political volatility and similar factors, operating separately or in combination; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

