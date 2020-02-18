Myanmar : Technical Assistance Report-External Sector Statistics Mission

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

February 18, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

A technical assistance (TA) mission on external sector statistics (ESS) was conducted for the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration of Myanmar (DICA) in Yangon during April 10–12, 2019. This was the sixth mission under the Project on the Improvement of ESS in the Asia–Pacific region. The Project is funded by the Government of Japan; managed by the IMF Statistics Department (STA); and implemented by the IMF Capacity Development Office in Thailand (CDOT). Intensive hands-on training provided to the DICA through peripatetic TA missions have effectively contributed to building up capacity for DICA compilers, which have gradually materialized and translated into successful FDI surveys (FDIS) conducted last year. Data coverage has significantly improved through inclusion of foreign direct investment (FDI) in oil and gas sector, which is one of the largest FDI recipients for Myanmar. Moreover, the DICA also compiles quarterly FDI flows and positions; and submits to the Central Bank of Myanmar (CBM) on a regular basis to support the CBM’s compilation of the balance of payments and international investment position (IIP). The DICA also participates in the Coordinated Direct Investment Survey (CDIS), with regular submission of data to the STA.