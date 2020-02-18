10x Genomics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides Full Year 2020 Revenue Guidance

Full year 2019 revenue growth of 68% over prior year

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



Recent Highlights

Revenue of $75.3 million for the fourth quarter and $245.9 million for the full year of 2019, representing 49% and 68% increases, respectively, over the corresponding periods of 2018

Total of 1,666 Chromium instruments sold as of December 31, 2019

Initiated shipments of the Visium Spatial Gene Expression Solution

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue was $75.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a 49% increase from $50.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Gross margin was 78% for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to 71% for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in gross margin was driven primarily by lower accrued royalties related to ongoing litigation.

Operating expenses were $66.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $110.6 million for the corresponding prior year period, a decrease of 40%. The prior year period included $40.1 million of in-process R&D as well as an incremental $30.4 million in accrued contingent liabilities.

Operating loss was $8.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $75.0 million for the corresponding prior year period. This includes $5.1 million of stock-based compensation for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net loss was $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $75.5 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Revenue was $245.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, a 68% increase from $146.3 million for 2018.

Gross margin was 75% for full year 2019, as compared to 80% for 2018. The decrease in gross margin was driven primarily by higher accrued royalties related to ongoing litigation which impacted cost of revenue for the full year of 2019, whereas these accruals only impacted cost of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating expenses were $215.4 million for full year 2019, as compared to $228.4 million for 2018, a decrease of 6%. Operating expenses in 2018 included $62.4 million of in-process R&D as well as an incremental $29.1 million in accrued contingent liabilities.

Operating loss was $30.6 million for full year 2019, as compared to $110.8 million for 2018. This includes $13.3 million of stock-based compensation for full year 2019, as compared to $2.7 million for full year 2018.

Net loss was $31.3 million for full year 2019, as compared to $112.5 million for 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents were $424.2 million as of December 31, 2019.

2020 Financial Guidance

10x Genomics expects full year 2020 revenue to be in the range of $350 million to $360 million, representing 42% to 46% growth over full year 2019 revenue.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including 97 of the top 100 global research institutions and 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 700 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company's patent portfolio comprises more than 700 issued patents and patent applications.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.’s expected financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause 10x Genomics, Inc.’s actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics, Inc. as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

10x Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue $ 75,289 $ 50,554 $ 245,893 $ 146,313 Cost of revenue(1) 16,582 14,900 61,033 28,661 Gross profit 58,707 35,654 184,860 117,652 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 27,889 13,080 83,097 47,537 In-process research and development — 40,053 — 62,363 Selling, general and administrative(1) 38,756 26,906 130,834 87,936 Accrued contingent liabilities 142 30,580 1,502 30,580 Total operating expenses 66,787 110,619 215,433 228,416 Loss from operations (8,080 ) (74,965 ) (30,573 ) (110,764 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 1,819 269 2,805 1,024 Interest expense (992 ) (688 ) (3,079 ) (2,409 ) Other income (expense), net 227 (98 ) (186 ) (249 ) Total other expense 1,054 (517 ) (460 ) (1,634 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (7,026 ) (75,482 ) (31,033 ) (112,398 ) Provision for income taxes 108 42 218 87 Net loss $ (7,134 ) $ (75,524 ) $ (31,251 ) $ (112,485 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment 114 (39 ) (9 ) (22 ) Comprehensive loss $ (7,020 ) $ (75,563 ) $ (31,260 ) $ (112,507 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (5.40 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (8.40 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 96,027,247 13,997,475 39,091,366 13,392,273

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenue $ 154 $ 22 $ 325 $ 85 Research and development 2,273 360 5,721 1,030 Selling, general and administrative 2,648 681 7,287 1,543 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 5,075 $ 1,063 $ 13,333 $ 2,658

10x Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 424,166 $ 65,080 Accounts receivable, net 33,371 28,088 Inventory 15,270 8,570 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,033 4,498 Total current assets 480,840 106,236 Property and equipment, net 48,821 11,127 Restricted cash 52,327 5,008 Other assets 23,935 1,939 Total assets $ 605,923 $ 124,310 Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,028 $ 8,792 Accrued compensation and related benefits 12,394 7,047 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,448 9,941 Term loans, current portion 9,882 4,187 Deferred revenue, current 3,297 2,395 Total current liabilities 63,049 32,362 Term loans, noncurrent portion 19,837 25,489 Accrued contingent liabilities 68,658 38,000 Accrued license fee, noncurrent 16,251 — Deferred revenue, noncurrent 834 1,102 Deferred rent, noncurrent 16,120 3,329 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,091 771 Total liabilities 185,840 101,053 Commitments and contingencies Convertible preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, no shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019; 67,904,871 shares authorized and 67,704,278 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018; aggregate liquidation preference of $242,588 as of December 31, 2018 — 243,244 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019; no shares authorized, issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2018 — — Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 1,100,000,000 shares authorized and 96,241,596 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019; 190,955,000 shares authorized and 14,549,801 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 2 1 Additional paid-in capital 682,494 11,165 Accumulated deficit (262,367 ) (231,116 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46 ) (37 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 420,083 (219,987 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 605,923 $ 124,310



