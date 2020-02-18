Amedisys Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results and Issues 2020 Guidance

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three month period and year ended December 31, 2019.



Three Month Periods Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Net service revenue increased $66.3 million to $500.7 million compared to $434.4 million in 2018.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $27.7 million compared to $27.5 million in 2018.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.83 compared to $0.84 in 2018.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $52.2 million compared to $43.9 million in 2018.

Adjusted net service revenue of $500.7 million compared to $434.4 million in 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $31.1 million compared to $29.8 million in 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.94 compared to $0.91 in 2018.

Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Net service revenue increased $293.0 million to $1,955.6 million compared to $1,662.6 million in 2018.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $126.8 million compared to $119.3 million in 2018.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $3.84 compared to $3.55 in 2018.

Adjusted Year End Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $225.3 million compared to $180.6 million in 2018.

Adjusted net service revenue of $1,961.6 million compared to $1,664.3 million in 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $145.2 million compared to $122.1 million in 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $4.40 compared to $3.63 in 2018.

* See pages 12-14 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

Paul B. Kusserow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “I am very proud of our fourth quarter and year end results as we continued our trend of outperformance this year. We have stayed true to our mission of providing clinically excellent care to our patients no matter where they call home, and it has once again translated into stellar financial results. None of this would be possible without the unwavering dedication of our over 21,000 employees, and I thank each and every one of you for your continued commitment to our patients. We are set up for a great 2020 as we navigate the waters of PDGM, and I look forward to another year of outperformance.”

2020 Guidance

Net service revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $2.115 billion to $2.160 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $250 million to $260 million.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $4.90 to $5.13 based on an estimated 33.4 million shares outstanding.

This guidance excludes the effects of any future acquisitions, if any are made.

We urge caution in considering the current trends and 2020 guidance disclosed in this press release. The home health, hospice and personal care industries are highly competitive and subject to intensive regulations, and trends are subject to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are referenced in the cautionary language below and others that are described more fully in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K which can be found on the SEC's internet website, http://www.sec.gov , and our internet website, http://www.amedisys.com .

Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Amedisys will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and year end results. To participate on the conference call, please call before 11:00 a.m. ET to either (877) 524-8416 (Toll-Free) or (412) 902-1028 (Toll). A replay of the conference call will be available through March 19, 2020 by dialing (877) 660-6853 (Toll-Free) or (201) 612-7415 (Toll) and entering conference ID #13698548.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through our website on our Investor Relations section at the following web address: http://investors.amedisys.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before provision for income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net service revenue, defined as net service revenue excluding certain items; (3) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. excluding certain items; and (4) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Additional information

Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,600 hospitals and 67,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 21,000 employees in 479 care centers within 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 415,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled "Investors" on our website home page.

Forward-Looking Statements

When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “strategy,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis, changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels, our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively, competition in the healthcare industry, changes in the case mix of patients and payment methodologies, changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies, our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources, our ability to consistently provide high-quality care, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments, future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors, our access to financing, our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements, business disruptions due to natural disasters or acts of terrorism, our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure, our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Compassionate Care Hospice (“CCH”), our ability to comply with requirements stipulated in the CCH corporate integrity agreement, and changes in law or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Three-Month

Period Ended December 31

For the Year Ended

December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Net service revenue $ 500,678 $ 434,378 $ 1,955,633 $ 1,662,578 Cost of service, excluding depreciation and amortization 295,603 262,251 1,150,337 992,863 General and administrative expenses: Salaries and benefits 101,325 84,309 394,452 316,522 Non-cash compensation 6,589 5,234 25,040 17,887 Other 48,150 42,778 188,434 166,897 Depreciation and amortization 5,988 3,379 18,428 13,261 Asset impairment charge 1,470 — 1,470 — Operating expenses 459,125 397,951 1,778,161 1,507,430 Operating income 41,553 36,427 177,472 155,148 Other income (expense): Interest income 19 15 78 278 Interest expense (3,056 ) (1,536 ) (14,515 ) (7,370 ) Equity in earnings from equity method investments 1,218 1,231 5,338 7,692 Miscellaneous, net (367 ) 458 2,037 3,240 Total other (expense) income, net (2,186 ) 168 (7,062 ) 3,840 Income before income taxes 39,367 36,595 170,410 158,988 Income tax expense (11,398 ) (8,875 ) (42,503 ) (38,859 ) Net income 27,969 27,720 127,907 120,129 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (314 ) (259 ) (1,074 ) (783 ) Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 27,655 $ 27,461 $ 126,833 $ 119,346 Basic earnings per common share: Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 0.86 $ 0.86 $ 3.95 $ 3.64 Weighted average shares outstanding 32,278 31,916 32,142 32,791 Diluted earnings per common share: Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 0.83 $ 0.84 $ 3.84 $ 3.55 Weighted average shares outstanding 33,123 32,805 32,990 33,609





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data) As of December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,294 $ 20,229 Restricted cash 66,196 — Patient accounts receivable 237,596 188,972 Prepaid expenses 8,243 7,568 Other current assets 8,225 7,349 Total current assets 350,554 224,118 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $96,137 and $95,472 28,113 29,449 Operating lease right of use assets 84,791 — Goodwill 658,500 329,480 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $7,044 and $693 64,748 44,132 Deferred income taxes 21,427 35,794 Other assets 54,612 54,145 Total assets $ 1,262,745 $ 717,118 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 31,259 $ 28,531 Payroll and employee benefits 120,877 92,858 Accrued expenses 137,111 99,475 Current portion of long-term obligations 9,927 1,612 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 27,769 — Total current liabilities 326,943 222,476 Long-term obligations, less current portion 232,256 5,775 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 56,128 — Other long-term obligations 5,905 6,234 Total liabilities 621,232 234,485 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,638,021 and 36,252,280 shares issued; and 32,284,051 and 31,973,505 shares outstanding 37 36 Additional paid-in capital 645,256 603,666 Treasury stock at cost 4,353,970 and 4,278,775 shares of common stock (251,241 ) (241,685 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 15 15 Retained earnings 246,383 119,550 Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity 640,450 481,582 Noncontrolling interests 1,063 1,051 Total equity 641,513 482,633 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,262,745 $ 717,118





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING

(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information) For the Three-Month

Period Ended December 31

For the Year Ended

December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 27,969 $ 27,720 $ 127,907 $ 120,129 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,988 3,379 18,428 13,261 Non-cash compensation 6,589 5,234 25,040 17,887 401(k) employer match 2,964 2,042 10,509 8,976 Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets 8,891 — 35,905 — Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 135 (24 ) 141 714 Deferred income taxes (4,332 ) 5,355 13,466 20,271 Equity in earnings from equity method investments (1,218 ) (1,231 ) (5,338 ) (7,692 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs/debt discount 220 201 873 797 Return on equity investment 1,228 1,785 4,955 6,158 Asset impairment charge 1,470 — 1,470 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Patient accounts receivable 15,323 6,058 (24,146 ) 12,224 Other current assets 7,512 8,711 (2,682 ) 8,679 Other assets 630 2,221 832 2,947 Accounts payable (3,184 ) 3,835 (11,329 ) 3,165 Accrued expenses 14,193 (1,234 ) 42,096 13,524 Other long-term obligations (98 ) (19 ) (329 ) 2,443 Operating lease liabilities (8,179 ) — (32,295 ) — Operating lease right of use assets (881 ) — (3,503 ) — Net cash provided by operating activities 75,220 64,033 202,000 223,483 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Proceeds from sale of deferred compensation plan assets 161 152 448 715 Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 4 3 162 54 Purchases of property and equipment (1,551 ) (874 ) (7,888 ) (6,558 ) Investments in equity method investees — (3,667 ) (210 ) (7,144 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — (5,186 ) (345,460 ) (9,260 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,386 ) (9,572 ) (352,948 ) (22,193 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options 223 3,204 3,611 5,953 Proceeds from issuance of stock to employee stock purchase plan 803 642 3,187 2,429 Shares withheld upon stock vesting (171 ) (1,149 ) (9,556 ) (6,570 ) Non-controlling interest distribution (152 ) (560 ) (1,062 ) (1,090 ) Proceeds from borrowings under term loan — — 175,000 — Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit 70,000 10,500 262,500 138,000 Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit (67,000 ) (60,500 ) (200,000 ) (130,500 ) Principal payments of long-term obligations (1,804 ) (379 ) (5,624 ) (91,450 ) Debt issuance costs — — (847 ) (2,433 ) Purchase of company stock — — — (181,402 ) Repurchase of noncontrolling interest — — — (361 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,899 (48,242 ) 227,209 (267,424 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 75,733 6,219 76,261 (66,134 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 20,757 14,010 20,229 86,363 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 96,490 $ 20,229 $ 96,490 $ 20,229 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 1,872 $ 533 $ 9,628 $ 3,522 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 11,866 $ 3,261 $ 29,522 $ 14,278 Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Financing Activities: Note payable issued for software licenses $ — $ — $ — $ 418 Days revenue outstanding (1) 40.9 38.0 40.9 38.0

(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)

(Unaudited) Segment Information - Home Health For the

Three-Month Period

Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 215.2 $ 211.5 Non-Medicare 101.0 92.5 Net service revenue 316.2 304.0 Cost of service 191.7 189.4 Gross margin 124.5 114.6 Asset impairment charge 1.5 — Other operating expenses 77.4 72.2 Operating income $ 45.6 $ 42.4 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 2 % 3 % Non-Medicare revenue 10 % 20 % Total admissions 4 % 6 % Total volume (2) 4 % 6 % Key Statistical Data - Total (3): Medicare: Admissions 48,028 47,864 Recertifications 27,909 28,555 Total volume 75,937 76,419 Completed episodes 75,916 75,497 Visits 1,272,381 1,328,025 Average revenue per completed episode (4) $ 2,916 $ 2,891 Visits per completed episode (5) 17.0 17.7 Non-Medicare: Admissions 32,996 30,092 Recertifications 16,163 14,874 Total volume 49,159 44,966 Visits 762,169 722,677 Total (3): Visiting Clinician Cost per Visit $ 85.82 $ 84.27 Clinical Manager Cost per Visit 8.44 8.09 Total Cost per Visit $ 94.26 $ 92.36 Visits 2,034,550 2,050,702





For the Year

Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 859.2 $ 830.8 Non-Medicare 397.2 343.7 Net service revenue 1,256.4 1,174.5 Cost of service 754.1 722.1 Gross margin 502.3 452.4 Asset impairment charge 1.5 — Other operating expenses 301.4 279.8 Operating income $ 199.4 $ 172.6 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 4 % 6 % Non-Medicare revenue 16 % 18 % Total admissions 7 % 5 % Total volume (2) 5 % 7 % Key Statistical Data - Total (3): Medicare: Admissions 195,513 190,748 Recertifications 110,460 112,773 Total volume 305,973 303,521 Completed episodes 300,551 296,223 Visits 5,207,563 5,261,315 Average revenue per completed episode (4) $ 2,920 $ 2,854 Visits per completed episode (5) 17.3 17.6 Non-Medicare: Admissions 133,180 118,577 Recertifications 62,108 55,736 Total volume 195,288 174,313 Visits 3,065,745 2,772,339 Total (3): Visiting Clinician Cost per Visit $ 83.11 $ 81.88 Clinical Manager Cost per Visit 8.04 8.01 Total Cost per Visit $ 91.15 $ 89.89 Visits 8,273,308 8,033,654

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Effective July 1, 2019, same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.

(3) Total includes acquisitions and de novos.

(4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care.

(5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.

Segment Information - Hospice For the

Three-Month Period

Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 156.6 $ 103.5 Non-Medicare 8.0 5.3 Net service revenue 164.6 108.8 Cost of service 89.2 56.8 Gross margin 75.4 52.0 Other operating expenses 38.2 23.2 Operating income $ 37.2 $ 28.8 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 9 % 11 % Hospice admissions 1 % 12 % Average daily census 8 % 9 % Key Statistical Data - Total (2): Hospice admissions 10,139 7,152 Average daily census 11,660 7,809 Revenue per day, net $ 153.42 $ 151.46 Cost of service per day $ 83.13 $ 79.02 Average discharge length of stay 100 103





For the Year

Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 586.6 $ 390.2 Non-Medicare 30.6 20.7 Net service revenue 617.2 410.9 Cost of service 335.1 212.0 Gross margin 282.1 198.9 Other operating expenses 139.1 85.7 Operating income $ 143.0 $ 113.2 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 7 % 11 % Hospice admissions 4 % 8 % Average daily census 7 % 11 % Key Statistical Data - Total (2): Hospice admissions 40,194 27,596 Average daily census 11,164 7,588 Revenue per day, net $ 151.47 $ 148.36 Cost of service per day $ 82.24 $ 76.53 Average discharge length of stay 98 100

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Effective July 1, 2019, same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2) Total includes acquisitions and denovos.

Segment Information - Personal Care For the

Three-Month Period

Ended December 31, 2019

2018

Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 19.9 21.6 Net service revenue 19.9 21.6 Cost of service 14.7 16.1 Gross margin 5.2 5.5 Other operating expenses 3.0 3.4 Operating income $ 2.2 $ 2.1 Key Statistical Data: Billable hours 802,225 890,696 Clients served 12,300 13,054 Shifts 359,255 406,119 Revenue per hour $ 24.88 $ 24.24 Revenue per shift $ 55.56 $ 53.16 Hours per shift 2.2 2.2 For the Year

Ended December 31, 2019

2018

Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 82.0 77.2 Net service revenue 82.0 77.2 Cost of service 61.1 58.8 Gross margin 20.9 18.4 Other operating expenses 12.5 13.1 Operating income $ 8.4 $ 5.3 Key Statistical Data: Billable hours 3,308,338 3,248,304 Clients served 17,364 17,981 Shifts 1,488,175 1,468,541 Revenue per hour $ 24.80 $ 23.75 Revenue per shift $ 55.13 $ 52.54 Hours per shift 2.2 2.2





Segment Information - Corporate For the

Three-Month Period

Ended December 31, 2019

2018

Financial Information (in millions): Other operating expenses $ 38.9 $ 35.0 Depreciation and amortization 4.5 1.9 Total operating expenses $ 43.4 $ 36.9 For the Year

Ended December 31, 2019

2018

Financial Information (in millions): Other operating expenses $ 160.9 $ 127.6 Depreciation and amortization 12.4 8.4 Total operating expenses $ 173.3 $ 136.0





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) Reconciliation: For the Three-

Month Period

Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 27,655 $ 27,461 $ 126,833 $ 119,346 Add: Income tax expense 11,398 8,875 42,503 38,859 Interest expense, net 3,037 1,521 14,437 7,092 Depreciation and amortization 5,988 3,379 18,428 13,261 Certain items (1) 4,618 3,124 24,877 3,739 Interest component of certain items (1) (451 ) (451 ) (1,789 ) (1,731 ) Adjusted EBITDA (2) (6) $ 52,245 $ 43,909 $ 225,289 $ 180,566 Adjusted Net Service Revenue Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Period

Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net service revenue $ 500,678 $ 434,378 $ 1,955,633 $ 1,662,578 Add: Certain items (1) 6 — 5,999 1,687 Adjusted net service revenue (3) (6) $ 500,684 $ 434,378 $ 1,961,632 $ 1,664,265





Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Period

Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 27,655 $ 27,461 $ 126,833 $ 119,346 Add: Certain items (1) 3,417 2,312 18,409 2,767 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. (4) (6) $ 31,072 $ 29,773 $ 145,242 $ 122,113 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Period

Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.83 $ 0.84 $ 3.84 $ 3.55 Add: Certain items (1) 0.10 0.07 0.56 0.08 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share (5) (6) $ 0.94 $ 0.91 $ 4.40 $ 3.63

(1) The following details the certain items for the three month periods and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

Certain Items: For the Three-Month Period

Ended December 31, 2019

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2019 (Income) Expense

(Income) Expense Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue: Contingency accrual $ — $ 6,541 Planned closures (7) 6 (542 ) Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service: Planned closures (7) 2 1,174 Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses: Planned closures (7) 2 187 Acquisition and integration costs 1,718 16,111 Legal fees - non-routine 604 977 Asset impairment 1,470 1,470 Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Legal settlements — (1,437 ) Other (income) expense, net 816 396 Total $ 4,618 $ 24,877 Net of tax $ 3,417 $ 18,409 Diluted EPS $ 0.10 $ 0.56 For the Three-Month Period

Ended December 31, 2018

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2018 (Income) Expense

(Income) Expense Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue: Florida self-audit (pre-acquisition) $ — $ 1,687 Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses: Acquisition costs 1,025 2,757 Legal fees - non-routine 56 1,465 Indemnity receivable adjustment 2,143 2,143 Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Legal settlements — (1,437 ) Other (income) expense, net (100 ) (2,876 ) Total $ 3,124 $ 3,739 Net of tax $ 2,312 $ 2,767 Diluted EPS $ 0.07 $ 0.08

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before provision for income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(3) Adjusted net service revenue is defined as net service revenue plus certain items as described in footnote 1.

(4) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(5) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.

(6) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net service revenue, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.

(7) Planned closures consist of in-patient units acquired from Compassionate Care Hospice whose operations ceased in April 2019.



