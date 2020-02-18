ORBCOMM to Present at the 41st Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC), a global provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marc Eisenberg, and Chief Financial Officer, Dean Milcos, will be participating in the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. Management is scheduled to present on Monday, March 2nd at 7:30 AM Eastern Time.



The webcast portion of the presentation can be accessed by Clicking Here or by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.orbcomm.com and then selecting “News & Events” to access the link to the webcast.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com .

Contacts Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries: Aly Bonilla Michelle Ferris Vice President, Investor Relations Senior Director, Corporate Communications ORBCOMM Inc. ORBCOMM Inc. 703-433-6360 703-433-6516 bonilla.aly@orbcomm.com ferris.michelle@orbcomm.com



