Domo Wins Gold in the 2020 SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards for BI

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO ), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced it received a gold medal in SoftwareReviews’ 2020 Business Intelligence Data Quadrant Awards. The awards recognize leading vendors based solely on the reviews of IT and business professionals. SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.



In addition to being named a gold medalist, Domo earned the top spot for ease of data integration and vendor support. Users also reported high satisfaction with Domo’s easy-to-implement features and high-quality support and training materials.

The Domo Business Cloud helps organizations get BI leverage at cloud scale in record time. It enables teams and organizations to dream up and deliver innovations that advance their competitiveness and value and gives them the ability to go fast, go big and go bold.

“BI software is second only to the office productivity suite in its direct exposure to business users. As a BI software buyer, you need to understand your company’s users, their strengths and weaknesses, their priorities and pain-points, as well as their operational environment in order to make the right selection,” explained Igor Ikonnikov, research advisor, Info-Tech Research Group.

