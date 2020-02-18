Announcing ELEV8: Digital Assets, April 14-15 in New York City, led by Anchorage, Morgan Creek Digital, Pantera Capital, NASDAQ, Gemini, Dominion Capital, Kelman PLLC and more

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) ELEV8 announces the first of four events to take place in 2020, ELEV8: Digital Assets. The two day conference will take place at Apella in New York City, April 14th & 15th. ELEV8: Digital Assets addresses the latest trends and investment opportunities for digital assets, delivering discussions and debates around the largest opportunity in alternative investments in history. The conference boasts 35+ speakers and 15+ educational sessions, and will include dynamic workshops, panel discussions, presentations, case studies, and networking events.

The initial lineup of speakers was recently announced, featuring Anthony Pompliano, Co-Founder & Partner at Morgan Creek Digital, Paul Brodsky, Partner at Pantera Capital, Mikhail Gurevich, Founder of Dominion Capital, Founder of Cloyvr, Amber Baldet, Artem Korenyuk, Executive Director, Business Development and Fintech Strategy at DTCC, Noah Perlman, Chief Compliance Officer at Gemini, Matt Shapiro, Principle at Multicoin Capital, Zachary Kelman, Co-Founder & Partner at Kelman PLLC, Jill Malandrinio, Global Markets Reporter at NASDAQ and more. View the full speaker lineup at https://elev8con.com/digital-assets-nyc/speakers/.

“In 2019 13% of wealth advisors have allocated funds in crypto - twice the amount in 2018 - and 2020 is primed to bring an even larger rise in the adoption of digital assets for institutional investors. ELEV8: Digital Assets will convene investors and thought leaders to facilitate a pivotal dialogue between the most important stakeholders in the digital asset sector and existing financial system.” said Waco Hoover, Co-Founder, ELEV8.

Dynamic workshops, panel discussions, presentations, case studies, and networking events will take place over two days in New York, facilitating a pivotal dialogue between the most important stakeholders in the digital asset sector and existing financial system. Attendees will leave the conference with an understanding of how decentralized finance continues to impact issues such as liquidity, derivatives, trading and infrastructure.

The conference will tackle a wide variety of discussions pertinent to digital assets, notably, How Digital Assets are Transforming Capital Markets, Liquidity in Digital Assets, Why DeFi Matters, Compliance, Blockchain Trading Data, How Crypto Markets Work with Financial Institutions, and more.

Attendees will include institutions who have or are considering deploying capital into crypto markets, including angel/venture investors, ETF managers, financial advisors/wealth managers, hedge funds, insurance firms, mutual funds, pension funds, private equity, research analysts and RIAs and more.

From now until February 29, ELEV8 is offering Advanced Registration, a discounted price to access the full conference as well as the opening and closing reception. For more information on ticket prices, visit: https://elev8con.com/digital-assets-nyc/register/

About ELEV8

ELEV8’s vision is that new emerging technologies such as digital assets, cryptocurrencies, AI, and blockchain create a more interconnected economic global ecosystem, working to eliminate barriers to growth and creating increased value for stakeholders across all industries. We believe future technologies will serve as the foundation for new economic systems which are more efficient, open, and accessible. We believe future technologies will serve as the foundation for new economic systems which are more efficient, open, and accessible. Our mission is to enable that progress with industry research, distribution of the most current news and by hosting industry events that convene executives at the forefront of shaping the future of emerging technology. Our platform is home to the world’s leading tech experts; we collaborate with industry stakeholders across vertical markets and openly share insight. ELEV8 is at the forefront of shaping the future. View ELEV8’s research & industry content here: https://www.elev8con.com/industry-content/

ELEV8CON Sponsors

Blockchange, Anchorage, Kelman PLLC

ELEV8CON Partner Organizations

Official Newswire Partners: Blockchain Wire - CryptoCurrencyWire

Media Partners: CoinTelegraph - Crypto Oracle - Smartereum - Houston Blockchain Alliance - ICOholder - Brave New Coin - AMB Crypto

ELEV8 Contact:

General inquiries: https://www.elev8con.com/contact-us/

Press and media inquiries: https://elev8con.com/digital-assets-nyc/press-inquiries/

Speaking Inquiries: https://elev8con.com/digital-assets-nyc/speaker-submission-form//

Exhibition or Sponsorship Opportunities: https://elev8con.com/digital-assets-nyc/contact-us/

C.J. Smith

Co-Founder

Ph: 612.227.1394







