urban-gro Announces Availability of Arborjet’s Eco-1 40, Providing Clone-to-Flower Crop Protection

Eco-1 40 Offers Cultivators Unique Dipping & Foliar Applications as Broad-Spectrum Insecticide, Miticide, and Fungicide

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Colo., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (OTCQX: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a leading engineering design services company that integrates complex equipment systems into high performance indoor cannabis cultivation facilities around the world, today announced the commercial availability of Eco-1 40, a broad-spectrum OMRI-listed solution for plants from the dipping stage to foliar applications during the growth cycle. Exclusively offered through urban-gro, Eco-1 40 was formulated and produced by Arborjet, the premier formulator of plant health solutions.



Eco-1 40 is a powerful tool, used as one of multiple modes of action to combat disease and insects throughout the plant’s life cycle. With a commercial concentration of 40% active ingredients, Eco-1 40 is designed to be used as part of a proactive, integrated IPM program to help cultivators maximize their crop yield and quality and to avoid potentially expensive infestations or infections. The product is made from a food-grade botanical formulation and is a 25b Minimum Risk product. It is safe for people and pets when used as directed.

Todd Statzer, Vice President of Environmental Sciences at urban-gro said, “Cannabis cultivators and operators must produce the highest possible yield with respect to cost, and minimize risk wherever possible. As the premier formulator for plant health solutions, Arborjet is a natural fit for a partnership. As the exclusive distributor of Eco-1 40, we can provide cultivators with the vetted products which are augmented by our crop protection programs and horticulture expertise.”

“Cultivators rely on urban-gro to ensure operational efficiency and economic advantage through a full spectrum of products and services for the life of their grow,” notes Mark Andrews, Vice President of Sales for Arborjet. “Our partnership is a key part of the solutions that urban-gro can provide to their customers. Eco1-40 was developed with the goal of starting plant protection at its youngest stage, thus giving a head start which can contribute to consistently higher quality crops.”

As the exclusive provider of Eco-1 40, urban-gro can provide cultivators detailed information about how this product can be used to maximize crop quality and yield, as well as the specific state-by-state certification and application regulations. Cultivators can contact urban-gro directly or speak to our experts onsite at NCIA’s Northeast Cannabis Business Conference, Booth 1617, on February 19-20, 2020.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc. (OTCQX: UGRO) is a leading engineering design services company that integrates complex equipment systems into high performance indoor cannabis cultivation facilities around the world. Our highly tailored, plant-centric approach to the design, procurement, and systems integration provides a single point of accountability throughout the project lifecycle. urban-gro further ensures operational efficiency and economic advantage for commercial cultivators through a full spectrum of professional services and product solutions focused on facility optimization and promoting environmental health. In every engagement, our unwavering focus is on solutions that ensure success. Visit www.urban-gro.com to learn more. Follow urban-gro on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Arborjet, Inc.

Arborjet Inc. is the leading plant health care company, which for 20 years has focused on providing the most effective formulations and delivery systems to protect trees, shrubs, and plants from a wide variety of insect, disease, and nutritional concerns. Backed by years of research, Arborjet provides the most effective and environmentally responsible treatment options available anywhere, with 3900 service providers and over one million trees saved! As premier solutions providers, Arborjet is committed to advancing the industries it serves through thought leadership, product and technology development, scientific research, and exceptional customer service.

For inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Phil Carlson

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: pcarlson@kcsa.com

Phone: (212) 896-1233

Media Contact:

Anne Graf

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: agraf@kcsa.com

Phone: (786) 390-2644



