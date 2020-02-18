The Accent Coach Explains the Development and History of Language

Claudette Roche is a dialect coach who teaches accent reduction. She teaches foreign and American accents to actors and business persons/executives. In 2010 she was named as one of The Top 5 Voice Coaches by Hollywood Weekly Magazine.

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are over 6500 languages spoken worldwide. But how did it all start? The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, explains how languages came to be and why there are so many different kinds of languages.

“Most experts and scholars can take the thousands of languages in existence today and narrow them down to about 20 different families of languages,” Roche states. She continues, “A lot of it is based on region - where people are from or groups originated from. These groups have similar languages, which makes sense.”

A major problem with narrowing down where languages came from involves a lack of solid evidence to prove any of the theories that exist today.

“When you think about it, we really aren’t that different from animals. We like to think we are - and we are to some extent. But animals also make sounds of varying tones and articulations to communicate with one another or warn other species to back off,” Roche says.

In turn, a lot of experts and scientists turn to evolution as the answer. And surprisingly, many languages of today have recently evolved in only the last few thousand years. Experts have been able to pin down an origin language in which these other languages have evolved from.

“It’s really fascinating,” says Roche. She elaborates, “There are also so many misconceptions when it comes to language. A common one is that most of our languages come from Latin. And while this is somewhat true, Latin has only been around since the 5th century. Humans were talking long before that. And Latin gained mainstream during the rise of the Roman Catholic Church. And the church was very powerful at times as demonstrated by history.”

The wheel of languages further continues. Today, there are many different forms of the English language, as well as many others - like Arabic, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and more.



