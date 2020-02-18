NostalgiaCon Rebrands to RetroPop Con as New Platform for Expansion

RetroPop identity focuses on the multi-generational vibrancy and iconic fun of great throwback pop culture

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NostalgiaCon, LLC today announced that the company’s pop culture conventions business has been rebranded RetroPop Con. See the brand’s new video here: https://youtu.be/KrJka5iE13E.



“RetroPop will serve our throwback pop culture conventions and media business much better because nostalgia typically alludes to those who lived an era whereas retro extends to include all generations who appreciate the iconic decade trends, innovators and classics,” said founder and CEO Manny Ruiz. “Our new identity is cool, electric, and fashionable in a vintage sense that is multi-generational and universal. With a refined direction, investors, and other robust partnerships that this year will help us scale nationally, this is the perfect time to refresh our brand to the one that represents our long-term vision.”

RetroPop Con debuts in Miami when the company hosts its second and largest national ‘80s pop culture convention, April 25-26 at the MANA Convention Center in Wynwood. RetroPop Con Miami, which is being presented in partnership with iHeartMedia Miami, will announce its first wave of music artists and celebrities on Thursday, with successive music acts and celebrities following each week leading up to the show.

RetroPop Con Miami features a jam-packed weekend of music acts representing all the genres of the ‘80s, film and TV show reunions, exhibitors and collectors, exclusive merchandise, panels, cosplay, arcade gaming, classic ‘80s cars, and other surprises. Earlier this year, E! News named the show one of the Top 50 pop culture events to look forward to alongside Coachella 2020, the 2020 Olympics, and the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

NostalgiaCon, LLC continues as the legal entity responsible for all the financial, operational, and investor relations of the RetroPop Con conventions. Media inquiries can be directed to Sonia@balserapr.com . Investor relations’ inquiries can be sent to info@nostalgiacon.org .

For the Fans of Retro Pop Culture

RetroPop Con passes offer fans powerful value with all-inclusive experiences and exhibitions.

At the company’s pilot show in Anaheim last year, fans enjoyed performances by ABC, The Motels, The Sugarhill Gang, Doug E Fresh, Tony Lewis of The Outfield, and others. The first-ever event included appearances by ‘80s icons Christopher Lloyd, Val Kilmer, Cary Elwes, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Catherine Bach, John Schneider, Claudia Wells, Steve Guttenberg, and many more.

Sponsorship Information

To purchase a VIP, Saturday, Sunday, or weekend pass, visit the show’s website at www.RetroPopCon.com. To sponsor or exhibit at the event, email info@nostalgiacon.org .

Follow RetroPop Con on Social Media

Fans of RetroPop Con Miami may follow all of the event’s latest news on Facebook @RetroPopCon80s, Instagram @RetroPopCon, Twitter @RetroPopCon, YouTube, and Pinterest. Fans can also subscribe to the event’s newsletter online on the RetroPop Con website.

About RetroPop Con

Based in Miami, Florida, RetroPop Con (previously NostalgiaCon) is the global conventions and media company wholly devoted to pop culture icons, influencers, music, newsmakers, entertainers, shows, films, sports, fads, toys, foods and more, that fans are fondest of. The conventions are produced by NostalgiaCon, LLC.

RetroPop Con is the first platform ever created to fully scale and monetize the decades both in the United States and internationally through conventions, concerts, events, privately licensed entertainment, social media, and more.

RetroPop Con is the brainchild of serial entrepreneurs Manny Ruiz, creator and producer of the nationally renowned Hispanicize event and the Mixed Reality Ventures, and Sean Wolfington, Chairman and CEO of The Wolfington Companies and chairman and CEO of CarSaver, Walmart’s exclusive auto buying platform.

CONTACT:

Sonia Diaz

Balsera Communications

(305) 457-8404

sonia@balserapr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.