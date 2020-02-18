Dr. Jhonny Salomon of Miami Plastic Surgery & Med Spa on Beauty Trends; What’s In and What’s Out?

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The beauty space is always changing… from new makeup and contours to new types of body enhancements and facial procedures. Whatever it is it’s a dent in our pockets… except if we are rich.



Dr. Jhonny Salomon Graduated Magna Cum Laude from Boston University with a Bachelor of Arts in Medical Science in 1987. During his undergraduate studies, he was named Latin American Scholar; His consistent nomination to the Dean’s List earned him an early acceptance in Medical School through the Modular Medical Integrated Curriculum. In 1991 he received a Doctorate of Medicine from Boston University where he was awarded a grant from the School of Medicine and was pledged in the Honor Medical Society.

His General Surgery Residency was served at the University of Connecticut where he received a Degree in Categorical General Surgery in 1995. He was a resident in Plastic and Reconstructive surgery at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island from 1995 to 1997. He was then granted a fellowship in Craniofacial Surgery from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, in 1997 and 1998. Dr. Salomon has been Board Certified by the American Board of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery since 1999.

Dr. Salomon shared the following tips with us:

What’s In?

Muscle Tightening Devices & Fat Removal Devices

To maximize results, we’re continuing to curate patient treatment plans by combining various noninvasive technologies. We use both Coolsculpting and EMSculpt in our practice and often combine the two. Coolsculpting works to freeze and remove fat while EMSculpt tightens and tones the muscles in the abdominals, buttocks, arms and legs.

Body Banking

Body banking is a term used for repurposing the fat removed during liposuction. Rather than discarding the fat, we reprocess the fat and inject it to other areas for added enhancement. This is something that is done to the pecs and deltoids in men. For women, we can use this fat to increase breast volume, and treat depressions in the skin caused by cellulite.

ThermiVa for Vaginal Rejuvenation

ThermiVa has become the gold standard for vaginal rejuvenation treatments. In as little as three treatments, patients notice increase tightness, vaginal lubrication and increased libido.

What’s out?

Textured Implants

We’re seeing a decline in the use of textured implants as patients and surgeons are moving more towards using smooth implants.

Cookie Cutter Procedures

Gone are the days of standard “cookie cutter” procedure plans especially as it applies to the face and nose. Considering each patient is very unique in their anatomy, it’s important for surgeons to approach each case uniquely. The advancements in non invasive procedures allows a surgeon to combine various procedures in conjunction with a surgical procedure to maximize results while maintaining a natural appearance.

Overdone Breast and Buttocks Work

While breast and buttocks procedures are still very popular, it’s important to maintain a natural appearance in line with the patients’ natural anatomy.

