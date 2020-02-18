Following Record Growth Year, TripleLift Adds Chief Privacy Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

/EIN News/ -- Julia Shullman joins from AppNexus as General Counsel & Chief Privacy Officer

Jordan Bitterman joins from IBM as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleLift, one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies in the world, announced the hire of Julia Shullman as General Counsel & Chief Privacy Officer, and Jordan Bitterman as Chief Marketing Officer. Both roles were created in response to a record growth year in 2019 when the company achieved ad spend of $300 million (USD) and hired more than 150 new employees. TripleLift’s growth is attributed to the steady increase of new supply partners in parallel with deploying new and innovative advertiser products across channels — from desktop to television.

“These new roles signal the next phase in what’s been a remarkable time for TripleLift. We have expanded our offerings, distanced ourselves from our competitive set and are poised to lead the industry on important issues,” said Eric Berry, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, TripleLift. “Both Julia and Jordan bring us deep expertise, but they’re also both passionate leaders who are eager to make an impact on our company and the industry. That aligns perfectly with our goal for growth, and our desire to make advertising better for everyone."

As General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer, Shullman sets the company’s privacy and public policy strategy by navigating the complex and changing industry and regulatory landscape. She has built a successful career working on policy matters, leading on issues around data use and privacy, while also promoting industry innovation, efficiency and trust.

“Ultimately, what drives success for TripleLift is when people have a good experience with ads. That happens in part when we exceed regulatory compliance and provide levels of transparency and control to engender trust with consumers and all of our clients and partners,” said Shullman. “I’m excited to help lead TripleLift during this time of unprecedented regulatory and industry upheaval in its ambitious goal to modernize what has become an inefficient, complex misunderstood ecosystem.”

As Chief Marketing Officer, Bitterman is responsible for TripleLift’s presence in the marketplace including audience definition, brand stewardship and activation of campaigns & events. He is a well-regarded strategist and leader, has a background spanning both ad agencies and operating companies, and is one of the industry’s most dynamic voices.

“The biggest insight compelling me to join TripleLift is that the company has been growing both top and bottom line financials — at speed — while still being a bit of a secret in the industry,” said Bitterman. “There’s a magic here that was so enticing to become a part of. What marketer wouldn’t look at that and want to add their contributions to help scale new heights?”

Rapid and Sustained Growth



This announcement follows four years of profitability and a six-month string of accolades that recognize the company’s rapid and sustained growth, including: Business Insider’s 18 Hottest AdTech Companies, Inc. Magazine's 5000 list, ranking No. 55 for advertising and marketing, Crain’s New York Fast 50, which honors companies based on consecutive three-year revenue growth, and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. The 2019 Inc., Crain’s, and Deloitte honors mark a three-year streak for each list.

Shullman and Bitterman Bios

Julia Shullman, Data & Privacy Expert, Industry Influencer

Previously, Shullman served in senior roles at Xandr including lead attorney for AppNexus’ Publisher Technology Group and most recently as Chief Privacy Counsel. In these roles, she helped launch prebid.js, develop an industry GDPR compliance framework as the Chair of the Steering Group for the IAB Transparency and Consent Framework, and guide other industry standards as a member of the NAI board. She began her career focusing on mergers & acquisitions at UBM, and Latham & Watkins. Shullman holds a B.A. in Government and Psychology from Georgetown University and a J.D. from Columbia Law School.

Jordan Bitterman, Creative Strategist & Innovator

Previously, Bitterman served as VP, Digital Strategy & Sales at IBM, Chief Marketing Officer at The Weather Channel, Chief Strategy Officer at Mindshare, and Senior Vice President at Digitas. He is responsible for creating the ad industry’s NewFronts and for launching the first-ever live-streamed concert series. Bitterman began his professional career at The White House in The Office of Presidential Press Advance and holds a B.A. in marketing from The George Washington University in Washington D.C.

About TripleLift

TripleLift, one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies in the world, is a technology company rooted at the intersection of creative and media. Its mission is to make advertising better for everyone — content owners, advertisers and consumers — by reinventing ad placement one medium at a time. With direct inventory sources, diverse product lines, and creative designed for scale using our patented Computer Vision technology, TripleLift is leading the next generation of programmatic advertising from desktop to television. As of January 2020, TripleLift recorded four years of consecutive growth of greater than 70 percent, and in 2019 added more than 150 jobs across its locations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. TripleLift is a Business Insider Hottest AdTech Company, Inc. Magazine 5000, Crain's New York Fast 50, and Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Find out more information about how TripleLift is shaping the future of advertising at triplelift.com .

