Ria Money Transfer joins Austrian Post’s network with bank99 partnership

/EIN News/ -- Leading money transfer company will offer its services at 400 Austrian Post’s branches and 300 of its partners’ locations

VIENNA, Austria, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ria Money Transfer, a leading money transfer company and subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT), and bank99, Austrian Post’s new banking and financial entity, announced today a strategic partnership that enables customers to send secure international remittances from 700 of the bank’s post office branches and partner locations through Ria’s global network of 397,000 locations across 160 countries.



The partnership is part of Ria’s strategy to become the preferred partner of post offices and large chain retailers for enabling secure remittances, transparency, and true product assortment to their customers. The partnership also opens an important new channel in Austria for Ria to offer its competitive pricing and FX rates to remittance customers while providing bank99 customers access to Ria’s ubiquitous global cash pickup network and industry leading account deposit network with more choice of currencies and delivery methods.

Georg Pölzl, Austrian Post CEO, said, “Fast, secure and convenient, that is what customers expect from a money transfer. With Ria Money Transfer we have found the ideal partner for our bank99 to offer our customers not only that right from the start, but also a world-class service.”

“This partnership presents a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our presence in Austria, and most importantly to support the Austrian Post’s legacy of reducing distances and promoting equality,” said Juan Bianchi, Euronet Executive VP and CEO, Money Transfer. “We look forward to working alongside bank99 to continue our resolve to offer customers more choices and greater convenience.”

The official launch will take place on 1-April-2020 with selected branches offering the service by 4-May-2020.

According to the World Bank, an estimated US$6.2 billion was sent in remittances from Austria in 2018 with top destinations including Germany, Serbia, Hungary, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Poland, and Czech Republic.

About Ria

Ria, a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), is a global leader in the money transfer industry. The company is steadfast in its commitment to its clients and their communities, offering fast, secure, and affordable money transfers through a network of over 397,000 locations spanning across 160 countries and online at www.riamoneytransfer.com .

For more information, visit www.corporate.riafinancial.com .

About Austrian Post & bank99

Austrian Post is the leading logistics and postal services provider in the country. Its core business encompasses the transport and delivery of letters, direct mail items, print media, packets and parcels as well as various logistics services and innovative online services. Customers are offered high-quality products and services in the fields of banking and telecommunications by the branch network.

From April 1, 2020, Austrian Post will offer banking and financial services in more than 400 branches by bank99 and 1.350 Postal Partner will follow on May 4, 2020.

Austrian Post is internationally active in nine other European countries.

Contact:

Stephanie Taylor

staylor@eeft.com

913-327-4200



