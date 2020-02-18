TransUnion Appoints Akshay Kumar to Oversee Global Technology Architecture and Strategy

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today that Akshay Kumar joined the company as Executive Vice President, Global Technology Architecture & Strategy. In this role, Kumar is responsible for ongoing technology transformation efforts, including cloud enablement. He also oversees ongoing emerging technology evaluation globally. Kumar reports directly to Abhi Dhar, TransUnion’s Chief Information and Technology Officer.



“Rapid developments in technology and consumer adoption are creating an industry inflection point. Organizations able to respond to that technology speed and complexity, and who are adept at executing in this environment, are the ones who will have competitive advantage,” said Dhar. “TransUnion, as a technology innovator, will benefit from having a skilled leader like Kumar join us. His track record of delivering tactical, strategic and security transformations creates benefit for consumers and customers alike.”



Kumar joins TransUnion from Discover Financial Services, where he was Chief Data Officer and led the migration of Discover’s data and analytics ecosystem to cloud. Prior to this role, he served as Chief Data Officer at Aetna, where he established a data science practice along with the development of a 20+ Petabytes private cloud-based analytics platform. Kumar previously held roles with UBS Investment Bank, MBNA and American Express, and brings more than 20 years of experience as a business leader, innovator and technologist to the company.

Kumar holds an MBA and MS in Decision Information Systems from Arizona State University, a post-graduate diploma in Supply Chain Management from Stanford University and a BS in Chemistry from University of Delhi, India.



