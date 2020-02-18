Elmer Alegado of StrategiCareStaffing, Inc. Leads Company to Success

President, Elmer L. Alegado, uses his experience and passion to impact the healthcare industry.

LATHROP, CA, USA, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- His story starts in the Philippines, the place where Elmer L. Alegado graduated from elementary and high school at T.R. Yangco Educational Institute. As a child, he was always passionate about learning and helping others. It was no surprise when Elmer decided to further his education and earn a bachelor’s degree in Biology. He also worked hard to earn a second bachelor’s degree in Nursing. Finally , Elmer L. Alegado obtained his Doctorate of Medicine.For the next 17 years, Elmer L. Alegado worked as a physician in the Philippines. During his time at a Community District Hospital, he acquired all the necessary skills which are fundamental to his career and current position. Although Elmer is a very hard worker, it was during this stage that he also nurtured his passion for serving his fellow countrymen. He has found that when you genuinely care about the work you are doing in this world, you can find more happiness and peace in everyday life.After a successful ten-year career at the Community District Hospital, Elmer L. Alegado pursued a new opportunity in the Philippines. He decided to serve as an Academy Physician of a prestigious Merchant Marine School. His role at the institution was to care for the health and welfare of the students in addition to the health and wellness of his fellow employees. He also taught classes at the school about ship medicine, first aid, and basic life support.Considering his passion for making a difference and helping others, Elmer L. Alegado found being an Academy Physician to be very rewarding. After two years, however, he received a job offer that he could not turn down. Elmer was offered the opportunity to manage three branches of Medical Clinic and Emergency Center, where he then furthered his skills in managerial duties. For six years, he ran all three branches, which operated as a cohesive unit at the same.In 2006, Elmer L. Alegado migrated to the United States, where he started his career. He passed the NCLEX Licensing Exam, also known as the National Council Licensure Examination. The standardized test is used in every state to determine which candidates are eligible to become registered nurses (RNs).Elmer L. Alegado then went on to work in various nursing positions across Northern California, including RN positions in Skilled Nursing Facilities and the Deuel Vocational Institution under the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He brought with him his lifelong passion and dedication to serve others, which led him to find great success working in the United States.Now, with more than 25 years of total experience, Elmer L. Alegado works as the President of StrategiCareStaffing, Inc. in Manteca, California. The Company offers flexible healthcare staffing solutions to support healthcare facilities in Californian communities. StrategiCareStaffing uses a recruitment system to provide employment opportunities for job seekers in a very competitive healthcare industry. Elmer L. Alegado goes above and beyond to train all team members at his Company to offer the best services possible so that he can continue to make a lasting impression in the healthcare industry.



