Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Meeting with Angolan President Lourenço

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Angolan President João Lourenço in Luanda, Angola. Secretary Pompeo and President Lourenço agreed to broaden and deepen the U.S.-Angola bilateral partnership. The Secretary welcomed continued political and economic reforms undertaken by President Lourenço since taking office in 2017, including improving governance and the business environment, while increasing transparency and combating corruption. The Secretary and the President discussed means of boosting commercial ties, the value of U.S. private sector investment, and opportunities presented by the new U.S. International Development Finance Corporation. The Secretary also noted the importance of combating trafficking in persons. Secretary Pompeo and President Lourenço agreed to continue collaboration on humanitarian demining. On global issues, the two discussed the role of China in Africa.



