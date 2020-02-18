Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Secretary Pompeo reiterated the United States’ support for Ethiopia’s historic political and economic reforms and discussed opportunities for increased partnership. The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed the importance of organizing free and fair elections later this year. Secretary Pompeo thanked Prime Minister Abiy for his leadership in the Horn of Africa and for Ethiopia’s peacekeeping deployments to Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.