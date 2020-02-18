Patrick Swindale Volunteers With Catholic Charities

LAKEWOOD , WA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Bear ye one another’s burdens and so fulfill the law of Christ,” reads Galatians 6:2. As devout in his Christianity, as he is dedicated to helping others, Patrick Swindale embodies this verse to a tee. Among his many community involvement efforts, the Lakewood resident participates regularly with Catholic Charities, one of the nation’s most respected faith-based non-profits.Per the organization’s website, Catholic Charities’ mission “is to provide service to people in need, to advocate for justice in social structures, and to call the entire church and other people of goodwill to do the same.”Patrick Swindale, a lifelong Catholic, heard the Catholic Charities call and has been involved with their local efforts for many years.Catholic Charities’ services include refugee and immigrant services, advocacy and social policy initiatives, affordable housing, integrative health, disaster relief, social enterprise initiatives, food and nutrition, and foundational services, according to its website. The non-profit also provides leadership development and Catholic identity resources. Patrick Swindale has spent much of his life finding what he can do to help others. In addition to fundraising and volunteering with Catholic Charities, he is an Eagle Scout and former assistant Scoutmaster. He also participated in St. John Bosco Youth Group, a Catholic youth ministry service, and The Knights of Columbus, a global Catholic fraternal organization that advocates for the Catholic cause in political and social causes while spreading the gospel and participating in charitable activities. Patrick Swindale exhibits the same caring spirit at home as he does in his community. At age 23, just after completing his undergraduate degree, he became a legal guardian for his severely autistic adopted brother to ensure there will be generational care for his sibling. Although Patrick Swindale works full-time, typically 50 to 60 hours a week, as an engineer with HMS Global Maritime, Inc., he makes time to take his brother to the gym or one a hike five days a week after work.When he is not volunteering, working, or helping his family, he is simultaneously earning his Masters of Science in International Logistics Management at the Loeb School for International Business at Maine Maritime Academy and is maintaining a 4.0 grade-point-average. He is set to graduate with his master’s next year and become a Licensed Customs Broker.While he does not yet know exactly where his life will lead him post-graduation, Patrick Swindale does know without a doubt that he will continue to be an active philanthropist through Catholic Charities and other faith-based groups.To learn more about Catholic Charities, visit https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/

