ThinkHR Expands Learning Management System

New Functionality Enables Organizations to Centralize Learning Content, Managing Course Completions, Certifications, and Renewals from One Platform

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif. and PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recently combined entity of ThinkHR and Mammoth, leading providers of SaaS-based human resource knowledge, compliance, and training solutions, today announced enhancements to Learn, ThinkHR’s learning management system used for course administration, program management, compliance training, and reporting.



The market for corporate training and education is estimated at over $240 billion globally. With an intense focus on skilling and reskilling workforces – especially in this time of full employment where recruiting for new skills isn’t practical – companies are putting more emphasis on professional training and development initiatives. Learn serves as the learning system of record for many small- to mid-sized businesses that rely on it to store, update, track, and deliver courses on diversity, workplace harassment prevention, employment law, ethics, compliance, safety, and other important topics critical to a high-performing workforce.

Included with Learn’s premium course packages, Workplace Harassment Prevention and Workplace Safety, the custom course upload feature enables employers to upload their custom content and create a learning experience that is specific to their industry or requirements. Managed, assigned, and chronicled using Learn’s course tools, this new functionality allows for a single repository for all learning.

Julie Small, Vice President of Product Marketing for ThinkHR, said, “Our Learn catalog features more than 300 courses, ranging from cybersecurity to people operations. The flexibility for an organization to add their own fully licensed content from their course creators means they can manage all learning from one platform. This is particularly helpful to companies with unique requirements such as the construction and transportation industries. Centralizing all of the company’s training and employee progress reporting ensures a consistent employee experience.”

For more information about Learn, please visit https://www.thinkhr.com/products/thinkhr-learn/ .

About ThinkHR

ThinkHR delivers trusted HR knowledge and people risk management solutions. Combining the best of human expertise with innovative cloud-based software, ThinkHR helps companies reduce risk, drive efficiencies, and resolve people-related issues quickly and efficiently. Founded in 2005, ThinkHR is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, visit ​ www.thinkhr.com​ or connect via LinkedIn ​ or Twitter .

About Mammoth

Founded in 2001, Mammoth, a technology-enabled HR services company, serves small- and medium-sized businesses nationwide. Through its practice of Collaborative HR, the company partners with employers nationwide to rapidly solve their HR issues, build their capabilities, protect their organizations, and transform their workplaces. Mammoth has been recognized as one of the country’s top workplaces by Fortune and Entrepreneur. For more information, visit www.mammothhr.com or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. MEDIA CONTACT: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group jeanne@devonpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.