TopLine Credit Union Members and Employees Brighten Up the Holidays

/EIN News/ -- MAPLE GROVE, MInn., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenues for Youth, Community Emergency Assistance Program (CEAP) and Keystone Community Services benefited by receiving donations from TopLine Federal Credit Union’s 21st annual Holiday Gift Drive held during the months of November and December. TopLine members and employees generously donated toys, scarves, cash and gift cards to brighten up the holidays and bring joy to many children this holiday season.



Employees were able to participate by donating gifts and money in exchange for a “Denim Days” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work on specific days during the six-week program. TopLine’s Knitting Club also participated by knitting and crocheting scarves for local foster youth at Family Alternatives . TopLine members could leave unwrapped gifts, scarves or yarn under the Holiday Tree at any TopLine location.

“TopLine is committed to helping our communities, and a special thanks goes out to our employees and members who were so generous this season,” said Tom Smith, TopLine Federal Credit Union President and CEO. “We were able to donate nearly 500 gifts, 150 scarves and over $600 to our charitable partners to help make the holidays a little brighter for families in our communities.”

Avenues for Youth’s Holiday Gift Program provides youth with a sense of belonging and a caring, safe environment. They were able to fulfill wish lists for 50 youth, ages 16-24, this holiday season.

Through CEAP’s Toys of Joy Holiday Program, families were able to select toys and stocking stuffers for each child. CEAP was able to serve 416 families with more than 1,283 children, and distributed over 5,000 items including winter clothing, toys, stocking stuffers and blankets.

Keystone provided toys, clothes and gifts to the children in their youth programs. Thanks to the generosity of our community, Keystone was able to boost the spirits of 215 youth this holiday season.

Since 2002, TopLine Federal Credit Union employees and members have been involved in several programs each year to benefit Avenues for Youth, CEAP and Keystone. In addition to the annual toy donations these efforts have included drives for books, personal care items, and children’s back-to-school supplies.

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth in a safe and nurturing environment. There are over 6,000 homeless youth in Minnesota each night. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 300 youth. Visit www.avenuesforyouth.org to learn more.

CEAP (Community Emergency Assistance Programs), serving Hennepin and Anoka Counties, is a community-based, non-profit agency that partners with other resources to assist people in need. The mission of CEAP is to stabilize individuals and families in financial distress and to maximize their ability to live independently and with dignity. Visit www.CEAP.com to learn more.

Family Alternatives is a youth driven agency that enhances relationships, advocates for services and supports the development of youth in foster care. Based in Minneapolis, Family Alternatives supports youth in their development by providing nurturing family environments. Visit www.familyalternatives.org to learn more.

Keystone Community Services is a community-based volunteer organization in St. Paul that helps thousands of low-income individuals and families in the East Metro Area. Keystone’s mission is to strengthen the capacity of individual and families to improve their quality of life. Visit www.keystoneservices.org to learn more.

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $470 million and serves over 44,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion . To learn more about the credit union’s foundation , visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation .

