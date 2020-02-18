PlanSource Welcomes Alan Primeaux as Chief Operating Officer

Transformational global software and services leader picked to head operations, support and services at leading benefits technology provider

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource is thrilled to announce that Alan Primeaux has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Alan is a seasoned technology executive with 20+ years of experience building efficient and profitable operations that support growth and drive revenue for leading software companies.



As COO, Alan will be responsible for leading professional services, customer success and support functions. He joins PlanSource at a time of rapid growth for the company. In 2019 the company saw a 33% year-over-year growth in new business bookings and more than 1,500 new employers, associations and third-party resellers started using PlanSource to manage benefits programs.

“There were many things that attracted me to PlanSource: their leadership position in the benefits space, strong company culture, robust partnerships with top carriers and tech companies, innovative products and solid expansion strategy,” said Alan Primeaux. “I am excited to be a part of this vibrant company and to spearhead operations and services that will propel PlanSource into the next stage of its growth trajectory.”

Alan joins PlanSource from ADP (Automatic Data Processing), a global leader in human capital management software and services, where he was a Senior Vice President leading a global team that delivered implementation and consulting services across the full client life cycle. Prior to ADP, Alan served as Vice President of Global Professional Services at Kronos, the world leader in workforce management software. He started his career at Oracle, and then at The Hackett Group, where he rose through the ranks from an implementation consultant to project management, sales and then practice leadership.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to have Alan on the team,” said Dayne Williams, CEO of PlanSource. “He brings so much to the table. Alan has a deep understanding of the HCM and benefits markets, and a proven track record of improving business results and increasing customer retention, engagement and satisfaction. He’s joining us at a perfect time and will be instrumental in helping PlanSource continue to grow and deliver on our promise of building a better benefits experience.”

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits experience for employers and their employees. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com .

