S’well Expands Product Range With Launch of New Accessories -- S’well Handles and S’well Cutlery Set

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S’well , a design company for good, best known for creating the original fashion hydration accessory, is launching three new accessories today, including the Original S’well Bottle Handle, Traveler Handle and Cutlery Set, to offer consumers more ways to live sustainably on the go.



The new, ergonomic S’well Handles are made of silicone to provide added comfort and ease of use with the Original S’well Bottle and S’well Traveler. The handles come in five colors and fit easily around the neck of the vessel, providing more ways to customize and carry a S’well during daily adventures. S’well Handles are available for $6 (Bottle Handle) and $7 (Traveler Handle) MSRP at swell.com and select retailers.

Additionally, following the recent launch of S’well Eats and S’nack by S’well food containers, S’well has developed the S’well Cutlery Set, which includes a large fork, knife and spoon, to give consumers a traditional dining experience on the go. The set comes in a dishwasher-safe, snap-and-carry pouch that lays out flat to easily wipe clean and stash back in your desk drawer or backpack. The set is available for $18, exclusively on swell.com.

“We are constantly listening to our consumers and looking for ways to meet the demands of an on-the-go lifestyle,” said Sarah Kauss, founder & CEO, S’well. “Our new handles make it even easier to take a S’well wherever you go and our Cutlery Set offers one more way to reduce single-use plastic in our daily lives, while still offering the performance and style everyone has come to love from S’well.”

For more information, visit swell.com or follow @swellbottle.



About S’well:

Launched in 2010, S’well is a global manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of reusable, insulated products that created the first hydration fashion accessory. S’well continues to develop new products and offerings for consumers dedicated to discovering more ways to use less. S’well products are beautifully crafted, BPA/BPS-free and composed of food-grade stainless steel. Most S’well beverage products keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12, while its S’well Eats food bowls offer extended temperature control and versatility. Additional product lines include S’ip by S’well and S’nack by S’well.

S’well is committed to helping create and sustain positive change, by minimizing single-use plastic consumption through programs like the Million Bottle Project and supporting communities in need with UNICEF and Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). S’well has been named to the Inc. 500 List of fastest-growing, privately-held companies (#99) and a #1 Fastest-Growing, Women-Led Company by The Women Presidents’ Organization, among other honors. S’well products are sold in 65 countries. Visit www.swell.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Lauren Flanagan

lflanagan@swellbottle.com

646-518-8422







