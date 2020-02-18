Dallas, Texas is the Home of Command Alkon’s Annual Spring TRAININGDAYS

Attendees Gather to Stay Up-To-Date on Evolving Industry Best Practices, Solutions Feature Sets, and Leading Technologies

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, will offer their annual Spring TRAININGDAYS Regional event. System users and administrators gather at these events to stay current on new functions and features, hone skills on administration and configuration, and to learn best practices/share tips for receiving maximum value from their systems. The training sessions, led by Command Alkon application and industry experts, will be held March 31 – April 1, 2020, at the Embassy Suites Dallas Central Park.



“For over 40 years, Command Alkon has been about educating and inspiring the heavy work participants that we serve,” said Lori Allen, Solutions Marketing Manager at Command Alkon. “These training sessions are an opportunity to unlock new levels of efficiency and productivity in their operations.”

Product users and system administrators that attend these sessions receive personal, comprehensive training on Command Alkon products that are at the heart of their daily operations. Training offerings will be available across the following product lines: Apex, COMMANDbatch, COMMANDseries, Integra, COMMANDqc, TrackIt, and HaulIt.

Registration fees are $750 per person for 1 day, and $1000 for 2 days. In addition to the wide array of classes to choose from, these fees also include lunch on each training day attended and laptops for hands-on classes.

Detailed class outlines, event schedule, hotel reservations, and online registration are available here .

Command Alkon holds sessions like these at locations around the globe throughout the year. Visit commandalkon.com and click on “Events” to stay informed about this and future learning opportunities.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com







