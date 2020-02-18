United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador presents proceeds of Zayed Charity Marathon to National Cancer Institute of Cairo University

uma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, delivered the proceeds of the 6th Zayed Charity Marathon to Dr. Hatem Abu Al Qasim, Director of the National Cancer Institute of Cairo University.

The marathon, which was held in Suez on December 27th, collected some five million Egyptian pounds contributed by Emirati donors.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth and Sports of Egypt; Dr. Khaled Abdelghaffar, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; and Dr. Mohamed Othman Elkhosht, President of Cairo University.

Al Junaibi said that the marathon, which was organised at the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is a humanitarian and sporting event that embodies the noble values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the Federation.

The support of the UAE’s leadership for charitable and humanitarian initiatives affirms the country’s culture of assistance, aid, peace and giving, he added, noting that the marathon is proof that sports are an effective tool for achieving harmony among peoples and represents the UAE’s message of goodwill to the world.

Dr. Sobhy stated that the marathon has become an annual sporting tradition that reflects the deep relations between the UAE and Egypt, noting its importance to promoting sports within society and supporting charitable institutions.

Dr. Abdelghaffar thanked the UAE for its pioneering role in organising the marathon.

Donating the marathon’s proceeds to the centre is part of the UAE’s keenness to ease the suffering caused by the scourge of terrorism, as a terror attack previously damaged one of Egypt’s leading medical institutions.

Some 30,000 young men and women from all governorates participated in the 8 kilometre marathon.

The marathon is held annually in December to coincide with the UAE’s National Day.



