Alexander’s Announces Fourth Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- PARAMUS, N.J., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALEXANDER’S, INC. (New York Stock Exchange: ALX) filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 today and reported:



Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $14.4 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, compared to $10.0 million, or $1.95 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Funds from operations (“FFO”) (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $24.6 million, or $4.81 per diluted share, compared to $24.2 million, or $4.72 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Year Ended December 31, 2019 Financial Results

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $60.1 million, or $11.74 per diluted share, compared to $32.8 million, or $6.42 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 included $23.8 million, or $4.65 per diluted share, of expense for potential additional New York City real property transfer taxes on the 2012 sale of Kings Plaza Regional Shopping Center (“Kings Plaza”). Adjusting net income for this item, “net income, as adjusted” (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $56.6 million, or $11.07 per diluted share.

FFO (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $99.7 million, or $19.47 per diluted share, compared to $77.4 million, or $15.13 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018. FFO (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2018 included $23.8 million, or $4.65 per diluted share, of expense for the Kings Plaza transfer taxes. Adjusting FFO (non-GAAP) for this item, “FFO, as adjusted” (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $101.2 million, or $19.78 per diluted share.

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

CONTACT:

MATTHEW IOCCO

(201) 587-8541

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments, the financial condition of our tenants and general competitive factors.

(tables to follow)

ALEXANDER'S, INC.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTERS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

Below is a table of selected financial results.

QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2019 2018 Revenues $ 55,880 $ 57,567 Net income $ 14,434 $ 9,971 Net income per common share – basic and diluted $ 2.82 $ 1.95 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 5,118,698 5,117,347 FFO (non-GAAP) $ 24,626 $ 24,158 FFO per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 4.81 $ 4.72 Weighted average shares used in computing FFO per diluted share 5,118,698 5,117,347



The following table reconciles net income to FFO (non-GAAP):

QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2019 2018 Net income $ 14,434 $ 9,971 Depreciation and amortization of real property 7,692 7,758 Change in fair value of marketable securities 2,500 6,429 FFO (non-GAAP) $ 24,626 $ 24,158 FFO per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 4.81 $ 4.72 Weighted average shares used in computing FFO per diluted share 5,118,698 5,117,347

ALEXANDER'S, INC.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEARS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

Below is a table of selected financial results.

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2019 2018 Revenues $ 226,350 $ 232,825 Income from continuing operations $ 60,075 $ 56,641 Loss from discontinued operations (Kings Plaza transfer taxes) - (23,797 ) Net income $ 60,075 $ 32,844 Income per common share – basic and diluted Income from continuing operations $ 11.74 $ 11.07 Loss from discontinued operations (Kings Plaza transfer taxes) - (4.65 ) Net income per common share $ 11.74 $ 6.42 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 5,118,198 5,116,838 FFO (non-GAAP) $ 99,670 $ 77,429 FFO per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 19.47 $ 15.13 FFO, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 99,670 $ 101,226 FFO, as adjusted per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 19.47 $ 19.78 Weighted average shares used in computing FFO per diluted share and FFO, as adjusted per diluted share 5,118,198 5,116,838

The following table reconciles net income to net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP):

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2019 2018 Net income $ 60,075 $ 32,844 Loss from discontinued operations (Kings Plaza transfer taxes) - 23,797 Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 60,075 $ 56,641 Net income, as adjusted per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 11.74 $ 11.07 Weighted average shares used in computing net income, as adjusted per diluted share 5,118,198 5,116,838

ALEXANDER'S, INC.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEARS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

The following table reconciles net income to FFO (non-GAAP):

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2019 2018 Net income $ 60,075 $ 32,844 Depreciation and amortization of real property 30,838 32,595 Change in fair value of marketable securities 8,757 11,990 FFO (non-GAAP) $ 99,670 $ 77,429 FFO per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 19.47 $ 15.13 Weighted average shares used in computing FFO per diluted share 5,118,198 5,116,838

The following table reconciles FFO (non-GAAP) to FFO, as adjusted (non-GAAP):

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2019 2018 FFO (non-GAAP) $ 99,670 $ 77,429 Loss from discontinued operations (Kings Plaza transfer taxes) - 23,797 FFO, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 99,670 $ 101,226 FFO, as adjusted per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 19.47 $ 19.78 Weighted average shares used in computing FFO, as adjusted per diluted share 5,118,198 5,116,838

FFO is computed in accordance with the December 2018 restated definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude net gains from sales of depreciable real estate assets, real estate impairment losses, depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets and other specified items, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. FFO and FFO per diluted share are used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. A reconciliation of net income to FFO is provided above.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.