LogicMonitor Expands Executive Team to Fuel Next Stage of Growth

Rapidly Growing Infrastructure Monitoring & Intelligence Provider Hires Tech Industry Veterans Yvonne Schroeder and Todd Riesterer as General Counsel and Chief People Officer, Respectively

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading provider of infrastructure monitoring and intelligence across both on-premises and cloud, today announced the appointment of two key executives to its leadership team. Yvonne Schroeder is joining the company as General Counsel and Todd Riesterer is its new Chief People Officer.



“Both Yvonne and Todd come to LogicMonitor with a wealth of experience, adding to the incredible depth and breadth of talent we already have across the company and within our leadership team,” said Kevin McGibben, CEO and President of LogicMonitor. “They will be instrumental in fueling the company’s next phase of growth at a time when more and more enterprises and managed service providers are choosing LogicMonitor’s award-winning platform to advance what’s possible for their businesses.”

As General Counsel, Yvonne Schroeder is responsible for building and overseeing the company’s legal department and providing strategic leadership to support the company’s growth and international expansion. Previously, Yvonne was Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Trojan Battery Company, a private equity backed manufacturer of deep cycle batteries. Yvonne also held legal and strategic roles with Fujitsu, Mobilitie, Passco, and Taco Bell. Yvonne received an LL.M, Magna Cum Laude in International Law from the Georgetown University Law Center, a J.D. from American University and a B.A. in Economics from Trinity College.

As Chief People Officer, Todd Riesterer will help scale LogicMonitor’s employee base by curating a high-performance growth culture. He previously led large global human resources teams for iconic software companies such as VMware, McAfee, Business Objects, and Cadence Design Systems, while more recently taking the Chief People Officer helm at another hyper-growth company, Kony. Todd is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

About LogicMonitor®

Monitoring unlocks new pathways to growth. At LogicMonitor® , we expand what’s possible for businesses by advancing the technology behind them. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors infrastructures, empowering companies to focus less on problem solving and more on evolution. We help customers turn on a complete view in minutes, turn the dial from optimization to innovation and turn the corner from sight to vision. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com .

Contact

LogicMonitor

Merrily McGugan

Tel: +1.512.856.7601

merrily.mcgugan@logicmonitor.com



