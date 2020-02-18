Intermountain Healthcare and Cerner Extend Health Technology and Innovation Agreement

Continued Commitment to Advance Safety, Quality and Experience

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health care technology company, and Intermountain Healthcare , an integrated, not-for-profit health system serving the western U.S., announced a multiyear expansion of the two organizations’ longstanding commitment to improve the safety, quality and experience of health care for patients and caregivers. For years, Intermountain has been one of Cerner’s most closely aligned health system clients, both committed to finding new ways to advance the science and practice of medicine and improve patient care. Cerner will continue to support Intermountain’s mission to help people live the healthiest lives possible, delivering on a shared vision of a seamless and connected world where everyone thrives.



Across its 24 hospitals, 2,400 physicians and 210 clinics, Intermountain has adopted a wide breadth of Cerner solutions, from clinical to financials, to support improved patient safety, quality of care and controlled costs. Through this expansion, Cerner will continue to increase the speed of innovation and help effectively address business and patient needs today and in the future. Intermountain will continue to provide expert guidance that helps direct developments to improve experiences for caregivers, system operators and patients around the globe.

“The partnership between Cerner and Intermountain has never been stronger,” said Marc Probst, vice president and CIO, Intermountain Healthcare. “We continue to diligently work toward the goals we set out to accomplish together and have a renewed sense of pride about this relationship and where we are headed. We have the incredible opportunity—and ultimately the responsibility—to improve the lives of caregivers and patients in the communities we serve and be a model of care delivery for health systems around the world, of which Cerner is instrumental in achieving.”

With a strong focus on safety, reliability and resiliency, the two organizations have committed to drive change for Intermountain’s population and beyond. Intermountain has had a considerable impact on health systems across the globe, serving as a resource eager to share its successes, knowledge and lessons learned to help others improve care delivery, enhance system operations and standardize processes . Advancements at Intermountain have the potential to positively impact and guide Cerner clients worldwide.

“Our renewed commitment with Intermountain is a result of what we can achieve when we put our minds together and focus on what’s really important, improving patients’ health and clinicians’ ability to provide potentially lifesaving care,” said Brent Shafer, chairman and CEO, Cerner. “We are focused on supporting our clients with the resources they need to succeed, and as one of the most robust users of our technology, Intermountain is an outstanding example of the advancements a relationship like this can bring. When we do our part to deliver the best that Cerner has to offer, we support health systems like Intermountain to keep people healthy, improve outcomes and change lives.”

Intermountain is an award-winning organization recognized on numerous occasions as a thought leader and forward-thinking health system. CIO Marc Probst’s most recent honor from CHIME and HIMSS as the 2019 CIO of the year recognizes his three-decade career and pioneering work in health IT. As part of the Cerner Government Advisory Board , Cerner is drawing on Marc and Intermountain’s expertise and experience in providing care to Veterans and active Service members to inform the development of leading-edge solutions and innovations that will help shape care for federal agencies .

About Cerner Corporation

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems in thousands of worldwide facilities dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or The Cerner Podcast . Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based, not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals (includes "virtual" hospital), a Medical Group with more than 2,400 physicians and advanced practice clinicians at about 210 clinics, a health plans division called SelectHealth, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in clinical quality improvement and efficient healthcare delivery.

Media Contacts:

Cerner Corporation

Austin Cozzolino, External Communications, (816) 786-2154, austin.cozzolino@cerner.com

Intermountain Healthcare

Holly Nelson, Media Relations, (801) 442-3218, holly.nelson2@imail.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.