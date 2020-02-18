Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Launches Charity Campaign to Help Combat COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Shenzhen, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (the “Company” or Nasdaq: AIH), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announced that the Company has launched a charity campaign to help combat coronavirus disease (COVID-19). [1]



The Company, through its 23 treatment centers across 17 cities in China, has intensified its efforts to help people in need. The Company organized charity fund raising activities among its employees and their family members, donated protective masks, thermometers and other medical supplies to the community, and allocated medical supplies for patients and healthcare personnel battling at the frontline.

Dr. Zhou Pengwu, Chairman and CEO of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited, commented, “We have adhered to the corporate culture of ‘thankful and grateful’ for more than 20 years. In face of the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus, it is our social responsibility to do our utmost to help and control the spread of the virus in China. We encourage more responsible enterprises to join us, continue to pay close attention to monitor the epidemic situation, provide more medical supplies, and strive to overcome the difficulties together.”

[1] Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is a virus (more specifically, a coronavirus) identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. The latest situation summary updates are available on The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's web page.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited



AIH, known as “Peng’ai” in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that spread across 17 cities in mainland China, and also has presence in Hong Kong and Singapore. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and general medical services and other aesthetic services. According to certain third party industry consultant, AIH was the third-largest private aesthetic medical services provider in China in terms of revenue in 2018. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.aihgroup.net .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and others that relate to the Company’s business and financial condition are detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, and could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date indicated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

Email: ir@pengai.com.cn

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Ms. Tina Xiao

Tel: (917) 609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.