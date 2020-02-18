Memphis Cybersecurity Conference Highlights Emerging Threats

Third annual event will feature FBI, local Chief Information Security Officers, industry experts accentuating how organizations in the Greater Memphis Area can prepare, prevent attacks

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Connectors, the leading North American cybersecurity industry conference series announced it will hold its third annual Memphis Cybersecurity Conference tomorrow. The event is one of 50 which take place across the continent in 2020, bringing together local businesses, educational institutions, as well as federal, state and local agencies.



The event will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at the Hilton Memphis on Ridge Lake Boulevard and starts at 8:30 am.

Executives and professionals concerned with staying ahead of modern cybersecurity threats convene at the conference to learn about the latest solutions, techniques and best practices related to multi-vector cyberattacks—including ransomware, business email compromise, endpoint security, end-user behavioral analysis, impersonation and account takeovers, to name a few.

The Memphis Cybersecurity Conference will feature local Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from the Greater Memphis Area, including:

Dan Harder, Vice Chancellor for IT and CIO for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center

Stephen Agar, Chief Information Security Officer at AutoZone

Aaron Goodwin, Chief Information Security Officer for B Riley Financial

Steven Jones, Chief Information Security Officer at First Horizon National Corp.

Peter Kim, Information Security Risk Manager for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Kyle Broussard, Chief Information Officer at Vining Sparks

In addition, Special Agent Timothy Marsh, from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Memphis Field Office, will brief the attendees gathered on trends in cybersecurity. Based on his 15+ years of experience investigating counterintelligence matters and cyber violations, Special Agent Marsh will explain how the InfraGard partnership provides a vehicle for seamless public-private collaboration with government that expedites the timely exchange of information and promotes mutual learning opportunities relevant to the protection of critical infrastructure.

Klint Walker, a Cyber Security Advisor for the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), will deliver a keynote that details how CISA thinks about the 2020 risk landscape in America. Mr. Walker is a noted speaker on the growing challenge faced by private and public sector organizations based on the scale, sophistication, and growing attack surface that is exploited by global threat actors who operate in a borderless, lawless manner to extract financial gain.

The conference is made possible by the sponsorship of cybersecurity solution providers who operate in the Memphis area, which this year include Check Point Software, Arcserve, Zerto, Rangeforce, Tenable, PacketViper, and a host of others.

The company explained that while attendance for the one-day event is limited, interested parties can request an attendee pass from participating vendor sponsors, featured at dataconnectors.com/mempr . Passes include all of the above-referenced educational sessions, as well as lunch, networking receptions and Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for qualified participants.

About Data Connectors

Since 1999, Data Connectors (www.dataconnectors.com) has facilitated the collaboration between cybersecurity professionals and solution providers. Today, over 650,000 members and 250 vendor partners make up the community that brings over 50 live conferences to cities across North American each year. CISO panels, keynotes, and informative education sessions from industry luminaries, innovative solution providers and government agencies such as the FBI, InfraGard, US Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security are featured at each event.

