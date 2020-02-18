Risk Strategies Acquires UNIRISC, Inc.

Specialist in relocation insurance adds new capability to growing Washington D.C.-area footprint

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that it has acquired UNIRISC, Inc. , a leading specialist in the global relocation insurance and risk management needs of corporate personnel and private individuals moving domestically and overseas. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Founded in 1972 and based in Arlington, Virginia, UNIRISC’s clients include a broad swath of leading Fortune 100 companies spanning the automotive, financial, pharmaceutical, insurance, service, manufacturing, communications, technology, and relocation industries. Employers, relocation management firms, movers, and forwarders, as well as successful families and private individuals, rely on UNIRISC’s services. These include claims services and bespoke relocation assistance to mitigate the risk and complexity of relocation.

“As a firm focused on providing clients with truly specialized expertise, we saw adding UNIRISC’s unique capabilities to the Risk Strategies arsenal as a big win for our clients and business,” said John Mina, Risk Strategies’ CEO. “They’ve built a national operation that can quickly mesh with our operations to deliver real value.”

Organized as two distinct divisions – insurance brokerage and third-party administrator – UNIRISC is able to seamlessly simplify the complexities of relocation. UNIRISC’s brokerage team can customize coverage for everything from vacant homes to household goods on a worldwide basis, while its third-party administrator group uses proprietary technology to manage and streamline the claims process for self-insured relocation clients.

“UNIRISC is a true specialist in a very unique, complex, and demanding market,” said Ken McClinton, President and CEO, UNIRISC. “Risk Strategies’ approach, leading with specialized knowledge and technical expertise, is a natural fit for us and will be a great operation to help us amplify and multiply the specialty capabilities, knowledge and partnerships we’ve built up over decades.”

Drawing on over 30 years of data and operational experience, UNIRISC has continually refined and innovated its business. The firm has developed new offerings, such as a business-to-business program packaging international renters and liability insurance, and new markets for its services, including corporate retirees.

Risk Strategies’ presence in the mid-Atlantic region has steadily increased in recent years through the acquisition of several specialty firms. In 2017, Risk Strategies acquired both Baltimore-based Delmarva Surety , a specialist in the sale and servicing of surety bonds and commercial insurance, and Cornerstone Professional Liability Consultants , a specialist in medical malpractice insurance for physicians and surgeons. In 2018, Risk Strategies acquired Bethesda, Maryland-based employee benefits specialist, Arkin Youngentob Associates , and Potomac, Maryland-based Creative Insurance Solutions , a specialist in private client personal lines insurance.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, health care and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 70 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

