RSA 2020: Varonis Showcases Scalable Cloud Data Protection with Gold Sponsorship

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces its full event schedule as a Gold Sponsor for RSA Conference 2020 on February 24-27 in San Francisco.



Massive data growth on-prem and in the cloud, advanced cyber threats, and evolving data and privacy regulations make data protection an urgent, ongoing challenge. Stop by North Hall, Booth #5645, to learn how to put an end to exposed data on-prem and in the cloud.

Varonis Highlights at RSA Conference 2020:

Visit Varonis: During expo hours, visit North Hall, Booth #5645, for an expert-led demo of the Varonis Data Security Platform, which provides actionable insight into hybrid data, efficient detection, and rapid, ongoing remediation. Then test your skills in a Hacker Wi-Fi Duel and see if your team can be the first to crack the other team's Wi-Fi password.

Booth Presentations: During the expo, join us for an in-booth session on reducing risk, meeting compliance requirements, and detecting and investigating threats to your data in hybrid environments.

Protecting Data at Scale in Office 365: Learn how to understand and defend the expanded attack surface area Microsoft Teams users can create. We’ll show how a real-world attack unfolds and how to detect it.

Meet the Varonis Incident Response Team: Hear how Varonis helps companies respond to a wide variety of common attacks including brute force, ransomware, APTs, and more.

Expert Session: Take a behind-the-scenes look at three in-depth case studies from the threat research front lines. Varonis Field CTO Brian Vecci will reveal how hackers turn organizations into personal cash machines. Learn how these attacks unfolded and what you can do to prevent them from hitting your company.

Session: Hacking for Cash: Three Case Studies on Monetizing Vulnerabilities

Date: Tuesday, February 25 at 3:40 pm

Location: Moscone South

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of December 31, 2019, had approximately 7,100 customers worldwide, spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, technology, media and entertainment and education sectors.





Investor Relations Contact: James Arestia Varonis Systems, Inc. 646-640-2149 jarestia@varonis.com News Media Contact: Rachel Hunt Varonis Systems, Inc. 877-292-8767 (ext. 4247) rhunt@varonis.com



