Elemica Announces Partnership With Chicagoland Food and Beverage Network

Collaborating with Midwest Food and Beverage Experts to Drive Value Across the Supply Chain

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the leading cloud-based Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries, announces a strategic partnership with the Chicagoland Food and Beverage Network (CFBN), a non-profit and industry trade association representing companies in the food and beverage industries operating in the greater Midwest. CFBN is a platform for access and collaboration that brings together industry companies and individuals to grow the connectedness of the industry in the region. Elemica joins to gain knowledge from the region’s expertise and to share best practices and insights into digital transformation of the food and beverage supply chain.



“As a member of CFBN, we have access to the most diverse and inclusive food and beverage industry network in the Midwest where our thought leaders can gain first-hand knowledge of innovative practices, processes, and technologies from industry experts,” says Rich Katz, CEO of Elemica. “Becoming a member also enables us to share best practices on how food and beverage manufacturers can connect to their suppliers, producers, and logistics providers to improve supply chain visibility and optimize external business processes.”

The Chicago area is full of many world-class, global food and beverage companies, such as KraftHeinz, PepsiCo, Kellogg’s, and other well-known brands who are members of the association. The region boasts over 4500 companies employing 130,000 people in manufacturing, distribution, and marketing roles, with thousands more working in agriculture and foodservice.

“The Chicago-area is strategically located to make logistics easier as it is a transportation hub for railroads and highways, has the nation’s busiest airport, and near great universities that offer food science programs so there is a wealth of well-educated people to hire from,” said Alan Reed, Executive Director, Chicagoland Food and Beverage Network. “We welcome Elemica to our association and look forward to them sharing their knowledge and innovations with the food and beverage industry.”

CFBN brings people together for networking opportunities, to brainstorm great ideas, and to collaborate and create things together that grow business. The association offers events that Elemica will take part in, such as deep-dive educational seminars and meetings. The group is also developing a training curriculum that will teach people how to work in food and beverage manufacturing.

About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating, and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $600B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.