Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Investor Call for March 3, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) announced today that it will issue fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, March 2, 2020 and will host the quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 9:00 AM, Eastern Time. The dial-in number for the call for participants in the United States is +1-877-293-5491 (conference ID 4987662). International callers should dial +1-914-495-8526 (conference ID 4987662). Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ci6ip3a5



Date: March 3, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM EST

Listen via Internet: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ci6ip3a5

United States: +1 877-293-5491 (conference ID 4987662)

International: +1 914-495-8526 (conference ID 4987662)

About Ferroglobe



Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys, and other ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

CONTACT:

Gaurav Mehta, EVP - Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

Louie Toma: +1 774-291-6000

Hayden IR - Managing Director

Email: louie@haydenir.com



