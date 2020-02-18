Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Purchase of Multimedia App and Inventory for Its Treasure Gaming App Launch

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (“TSR” or “the Company”) (currently trading on the OTC under the ticker symbol BLIS), through its subsidiary TSR Media Group, has purchased a 9-year-old multiplatform mobile and desktop app developer site with a long and successful track record, including multiple Amazon.com “Best Sellers” in the lifestyle category. TSR will now have the expertise, software development capability and an existing revenue-producing arm to complete one part of its threefold business cycle, which consists of: treasure recovery as its main mission; providing a huge multiplatform gaming experience based on treasure recovery; and developing a reality television and multimedia pilot and series based on treasure recovery.



Founded in 2011, Flavorful Apps ( http://www.flavorfulapps.com ) is a 9-year-old multiplatform mobile and desktop app developer with a huge library of successful apps. For years, Flavorful Apps has offered interesting, advanced and easy-to-use recipe apps, food-related games and digital cookbooks through multiple platforms. Flavorful Apps recipes have been distributed for almost every mobile device including Android, Kindle, Nook, iPhone and iPad. The company presently has approximately 50 applications available on Amazon and Google Play.

“Flavorfulapps.com and its content are our solid entry into the app arena, and with their huge experience in getting apps onto platforms, we know our next creation in the gaming arena will be more than supported by their expertise. Having Flavorfulapps.com will create revenues but, more importantly, will provide the expertise in developing our next big project, the treasure game. The game is well under development, and the name of the game will be announced at a future point along with the purchase of a great deal of intellectual property, trademarks and updates on development of the game. So, we are not just newcomers to the market,” stated Craig A. Huffman, acting CEO and founder of TSR. “Look for future announcements that will show we are not just in the media market but are advancing the treasure side of our business, as well. We are also currently exploring opportunities to expand our management side.”

TSR Media intends to utilize the experience of this new acquisition to help launch its mobile and desktop platform game, which would coordinate with the launch of a treasure hunting reality series scheduled to pilot in the fall of 2020. The game would allow fans to explore exciting undersea shipwrecks as if they were part an actual treasure wreck and recovery team.

The global gaming market is expected to reach $164 billion in 2020, with a year-over-year growth rate approaching as much as 10% and with game application subscriptions and in-app purchases continuing to expand. In the competitive field of app development, the acquisition of Flavorful Apps looks to provide TSR Media with the systems, software, experience, distribution and “pedigree” to compete effectively in the marketplace.

TSR expects to announce further developments and agreements along this line shortly, including executed agreements for the trademark of the game and the gaming development agreement with an extremely experienced production company. TSR believes working hands-on in the industry with crews, projects, historical consultants, etc., and having such a treasure recovery company involved in the ownership and production of such businesses, will be unique and create these three revenue avenues for the future.

The Company’s updated website includes the new Media Group page at www.treasurewreck.com . TSR will be linking its new acquisition, www.flavorfulapps.com , which can be found on many sources including Android, Kindle, Nook, Windows, iPhone and iPad. The company presently has approximately 50 applications available on Amazon and Google Play.

