CrowdStrike to Host Investor Product Briefing at RSA

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced that it will host a product briefing for investors during the RSA Conference 2020. During the session, George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer, will provide an overview of the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform and demonstrate how its cloud-native architecture is frictionless to deploy and provides CrowdStrike customers better protection and value.



Event: CrowdStrike Investor Product Briefing Location: Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, San Francisco Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 Presentation Time: 8:45 a.m. Pacific time

A webcast of the briefing will be accessible from the investor relations section of CrowdStrike’s website ir.crowdstrike.com . Space for the event is limited and pre-registration is required. Analysts and investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Investor Relations at investors@crowdstrike.com .



About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike® provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

Investor Relations Contact

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Maria Riley

investors@crowdstrike.com

669-721-0742



