StemSation Launches Flagship Product “StemRCM™”

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StemSation International, Inc. (OTC Pink: STSN) announces the launch of its flagship product StemRCM™.



StemRCM (https://www.stemsation.global/www/en/us/pc/signup/) is the latest breakthrough in the emerging category of dietary supplements called Stem Cell Nutrition. Developed by Dr. Mira Gadzala, a highly respected PhD and board-certified Alternative Medical Practitioner, this innovative product utilizes the most recent research advancements on all-natural ingredients to create a synergistic, highly bioavailable, safe, and powerful formula like no other. Dr. Gadzala is StemSation’s Chief Scientific Officer.

The novel combination of highly potent and fast-acting antioxidants, beta-glucans and other polysaccharides, polyphenols and other botanicals in StemRCM is designed to safely support the immune, cardiovascular, and brain function along with stem cell physiology. The number and quality of our stem cells declines as we age, making the body more susceptible to age-related health challenges. In addition, environmental toxins, stress, lack of sleep and a poor diet all create a negative impact on our body’s natural stem cell system of repair. The unique combination of natural compounds in StemRCM supports our stem cells ability to repair, renew, and restore tissues and organ function through healthy stem cell Release, Circulation, and Migration, and allows all other systems of the body to function on more optimum and healthy levels.

All ingredients in StemRCM are backed by strong science, have been extensively studied for efficacy and safety, and come from organic, non-GMO, and non-irradiated natural sources. StemRCM does not contain any fillers, chemicals, heavy metals, contaminants, synthetic preservatives, colors, or additives.

Dr. Mira Gadzala commented, “We are excited to offer this gold-standard, innovative StemRCM product that supports health and wellness and anti-aging processes in multidimensional ways by rejuvenating the cells and stem cell function, strongly supporting the immune system and immunomodulatory responses, activating and nourishing vital bio-molecular pathways and telomere health, and increasing cellular energy processes. The novel combination of apigenin – a powerful and unique antioxidant from green parsley, with other highly effective compounds that come from the most potent natural sources helps to protect our health and promote healthy longevity in synergistic ways. We believe that StemRCM offers new solutions for health & wellness and vibrant longevity.”

StemSation is a company with a long-term ‘health mission’, ambitious research goals, and innovative, holistic approaches to health & wellness, and healthy longevity. Our product line shows a new pathway to wellness.

ABOUT DR. MIRA GADZALA

Dr. Gadzala has three decades of experience in formulating natural dietary supplement products, and is the founder of BioCell Rejuvenation™, a consulting, research and development company in the field of alternative health and vitamins. Her most recent work involves researching and formulating advanced stem cell nutrition products. Dr. Gadzala holds a PhD degree in Holistic Nutrition, a Master of Sciences (MSc) in Cell Biology and pursued a doctoral degree in Cell Biology. She has been granted a full Board Certification as an Alternative Medical Practitioner (AMP) by the American Alternative Medical Association and holds two prestigious designations: Registered Orthomolecular Health Practitioner (ROHP) and Registered Nutritional Consultant Practitioner (RNCP). Dr. Gadzala is a member of several health organizations, including the American Alternative Medical Association and International Organization of Nutritional Consultants (Canada, USA), and has served on the Advisory Board of the “Cellular Health Communication” magazine (US), Stemtech’s Scientific Advisory Board, and as a primary member of the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) at a California-based vitamin research company.

ABOUT STEMSATION INTERNATIONAL, INC.

StemSation International, Inc. (OTC “STSN”) develops, manufactures and distributes natural wellness products that support the stem cell and endocannabinoid systems in the human body by using a direct selling model in which Independent Wellness Advocates (“IWAs”) advertise and sell its products directly to consumers. StemSation is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, website can be found at www.stemsation.global and social media can be found at https://www.facebook.com/StemsationGlobal/, https://twitter.com/StemsationI, https://www.instagram.com/stemsationglobal/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/stemsation-international-inc/.



SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

StemRCM™ StemSation launches its flagship product Dr. Mira Gadzala StemSation’s Chief Scientific Officer



