Ross Stores Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Feb. 18, 2020

Dublin, California -- Ross Stores, Inc. (Nasdaq:  ROST) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 earnings results on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. A press release will be sent out at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The Company will also provide additional details concerning its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 results and business outlook on a conference call to be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time.  Participants may listen to a real-time audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website located at www.rossstores.com.

A recorded version of the call will also be available at the website address, as well as via a telephone recording at 404-537-3406, Passcode #7499025, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 10, 2020. 


