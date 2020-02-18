New Banking and Software Partners: MTrac Evolves into a Marketplace for High-Risk

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: GOHE ) (“Global” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, as part of a larger effort to restructure and diversify the Company, its subsidiary company MTrac has extended its business initiatives to highlight its strength in sales and marketing, transforming it into a true marketplace for high risk industries.



“MTrac has evolved. Having been in the cannabis sector, specifically in payment processing, we quickly became recognized by our industry peers as the go-to company for resources in banking, payments, software, insurance, POS, government relations, and more. Over time the value of our network has become readily apparent, as our group has been well vetted, compliant, and a resource for the financially underserved. It is through this network that we have decided to diversify outside of the payment space and really become a marketplace for strategic partnerships and total package solutions for the cannabis industry and other high-risk spaces,” said Global Trac Solutions CEO, Vanessa Luna. “We have improved our banking bandwidth and have new software integration partners, in addition to strategic alliances on the horizons. We will continue to receive revenue from payment processing through third party partnerships and referrals however, going forward this will not be the sole focus of our business model. We will also be expanding our reach to include ancillary services and expect to realize revenue from those relationships as well. This move comes from years of experience working in the cannabis industry and other high-risk market sectors. Diversification is key for survival, and we are confident in our directional shift.”

We will keep shareholders apprised of the ongoing efforts to diversify our subsidiary and plan to effectively utilize our network to realize all future revenue potential.

Please feel free to visit our newly designed website at www.mtractech.com

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:GOHE)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company, dedicated to identifying new and emerging technologies specific to a variety of industry verticals ranging from Branding and Marketing, Fintech, Business Development, Sales and Distribution, High-Risk, Nutraceuticals, and more. We focus and leverage our team's diverse experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position the companies we engage with for rapid growth and a structure to enhance profitability potential. We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations while providing our partners with the infrastructure and vision necessary to evolve into the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Formerly, Global Payout Inc. (GOHE): From 2014-2019 Global was focused on the payments and financial industry sectors with an emphasis in high-risk.

About MTrac Tech Corp.

MTrac Tech Corporation, a Nevada Corporation, is a privately held, wholly owned subsidiary of Global Trac Solutions, Inc. MTrac is a software technology, sales and marketing, and business development company focused on “high risk” and “high cost” industries. The Company’s core service offerings are as an acting marketplace facilitating sales for a multitude of ancillary service offering companies, with MTrac’s trusted name at the helm.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.



