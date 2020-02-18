SurveyMonkey Raises $15M for Charitable Causes, One Survey at a Time

With each survey, SurveyMonkey Contribute distributes donations to over 60 nonprofit partners, including Humane Society of the United States, Larkin Street Youth Services and Plant-for-the-Planet

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leading global survey software company, has raised over $15 million for nonprofit partners, the company announced today. With its Contribute platform, SurveyMonkey offers charitable incentives of 50 cents per completed survey, providing donations for partner charities of the respondents' choice.



Introduced in 2011, SurveyMonkey currently partners with more than 60 leading nonprofit charitable organizations, covering a broad range of areas of need. Partners include the American Cancer Society , American Red Cross , Larkin Street Youth Services , Humane Society of the United States and Plant-for-the-Planet . Respondents sign up for free, and are sent market research surveys based on the profile they create. For each survey a respondent completes, a 50-cent donation goes to the charity of their choice from the selection of Contribute partners.

In September 2018, the company launched SurveyMonkey for Good , its corporate social responsibility program. Its mission is to speak up for those without a voice to advance equality and make a positive impact on society. One of SurveyMonkey for Good’s key initiatives is to drive important charitable opportunities through the Contribute platform. SurveyMonkey is known for its product-led growth model that pioneered the survey software category, but over the last two years, the company expanded its strategy to sell customer experience solutions to enterprises like Salesforce, Cisco, 3M, KLM, Sun Basket, and Chase Center. In line with this growth, SurveyMonkey has maintained a keen interest in staying close to what its customers and employees value most.

“Giving back is an essential element of everything we do at SurveyMonkey, and we are deeply grateful for the millions of participants that have volunteered their time to help us benefit others,” SurveyMonkey for Good director Melynnie Rizvi said. “People want the brands they trust to drive initiatives that create a better world for us all, and we are proud to lead the way.”

Among the program’s many partner highlights, SurveyMonkey Contribute has played a major role in funding animal rescue teams by donating more than $3 million to the Humane Society of the United States . Recently, 32 beagles were rescued from an agricultural chemical and seed company following an investigation that revealed the animals had been fed pesticides every day for nearly a year. More than 800 people applied to adopt the dogs, which were all placed in homes.

Likewise, Contribute funds have benefited Larkin Street Youth Services , a San Francisco-based organization that provides housing, education and employment training, and health and wellness support to help young people get off the street for good. Since 1984, Larkin Street Youth Services has helped more than 75,000 young people.

“We’re excited about this partnership with SurveyMonkey, which allows us to share our awareness and share our services, but it also gives us an opportunity to receive some unrestricted funding,” said Deon Price, associate director at Larkin Street Youth Services. “Those grants that SurveyMonkey’s providing will help us fulfill our mission.”

SurveyMonkey’s most recently added Contribute partner, Plant-for-the-Planet , gained recognition at the 2020 World Economic Forum when Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff committed to plant One Trillion Trees to help the environment. For roughly every two surveys completed, or one Euro, Plant-for-the-Planet will plant one tree.

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable 335,000+ organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

