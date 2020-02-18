IGNITE Beverages Introduces Innovative New Performance Beverage

/EIN News/ -- VAUGHAN, Ontario, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ignite Beverages Inc., a subsidiary of Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ ,OTCQX: BILZF ) ("IGNITE" or the "Company"), announced today the addition of ZRO, a performance beverage, to its expanding portfolio. On the heels of unveiling vodka and PH9 alkaline water, IGNITE ZRO will blend IGNITE’s world class brand marketing with premium ingredients.



"We've set out to be innovative in the beverage category with a diverse offering of premium beverages like nothing that's ever been done before," said President, Curtis Heffernan. "We're excited to enter a new market segment and deliver our customers new best-in-class IGNITE products."

IGNITE ZRO will launch with four mouthwatering flavors: BlueRasp BILZ, Peach Crisp, Purely Passion, and TartBreaker.

IGNITE ZRO will be distributed within North America and available to purchase on the IGNITE Beverages website.

For more information on all of the IGNITE Beverage product offerings, visit ignitebeverages.co .

ABOUT IGNITE

IGNITE is a CSE-listed and OTCQX traded company operating in permissible CBD and cannabis sectors in addition to other product categories such as beverages. IGNITE intends to expand its business, which currently includes branding, marketing, licensing, sales and distribution, across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Mexico by leveraging multiple product platforms. The Company intends to affect this expansion through brand leverage, product development, targeted marketing and strategic supply chain partnerships in each of its active and target jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:

IGNITE Investor Relations

Tel: 905-669-0212

Email: ir@ignite.co

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to IGNITE Beverages, its expected product offering and its future ability to distribute its products. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; ability of IGNITE to give effect to its business plan; reliance on the “IGNITE” brand which may not prove to be as successful as contemplated; the ability to and risks associated with unlocking future licensing opportunities with the “IGNITE” brand, and the ability of IGNITE to capture significant market share. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.