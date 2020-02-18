Corporate Stays Brings High-End Lodgings to Burnaby

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once again, Canada’s biggest corporate housing provider, Corporate Stays, is bringing high-end accommodations where they are most needed — in this case, to Burnaby, B.C. The third-largest city in British Colombia, Burnaby is immediately east of bustling Vancouver and plays host to Metro Vancouver’s regional government. Ideal for those with business in or near Vancouver, Burnaby is served by an extensive metro and SkyTrain system, making transportation a breeze.



Corporate Stays’ new opening in the city is a stunning high-rise tower that will eventually serve 6,000 residents. The building — aptly called The Amazing Brentwood — features 300 premium rental homes in its inaugural tower, available for rent as of February 2020. But while the building itself is incredible, The Amazing Brentwood’s real appeal is in its superb mix of lifestyle perks and practicality.

Downstairs, The Amazing Brentwood provides access to the city’s best shops, entertainment, and restaurants, while the SkyTrain connects busy travelers to the entire region. At the end of a long day, residents will return home to enjoy their expansive terraces and private amenities — thoughtful touches that make urban living a dream.

This opening in Burnaby also supports Corporate Stays’ goal of bringing luxury accommodations to the travelers that need them most.

“Burnaby was a natural growth area for us. We had a lot of corporate accounts asking for this region, along with insurance. Our team in Vancouver has Yaletown and the downtown area well covered, and as we did in some other markets, CorporateStays.com is now expanding its growth to smaller areas for better service.” - Vladimir Suarez, Chief Executive Officer at Corporate Stays.

Beyond its phenomenal amenities and ultra-convenient location, The Amazing Brentwood includes some luxury features that any traveler can appreciate, such as a barbecue area, communal terrace and fitness center. The residences include high-end touches like Casa Suarez decor, a fully equipped kitchen, and free internet that will make guests feel right at home.

Corporate Stays’ ​unparalleled​ ​corporate rentals​ ​are​ ​supported​ ​by​ ​experienced ​property​ ​managers,​ ​and​ ​a​ ​24/7​ ​multilingual concierge​ ​team. Corporate Stays focuses on launching apartments in prime locations so that guests can have the optimal experience during their travels. Guests can rely on the Corporate Stays team throughout their stay, with the complimentary concierge service only a quick phone call away.

