Hi-Crush Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

JP Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, Florida on February 25, 2020

Credit Suisse 25 th Annual Energy Summit in Vail, Colorado on March 3, 2020

Simmons Energy 20th Annual Energy Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 24, 2020

Scotia Howard Weil 48th Annual Energy Conference, New Orleans, Louisiana on March 25, 2020

Hi-Crush Inc.’s most recent presentation will be made available on the Investors section of its website, under the Presentations tab, at www.hicrushinc.com.

About Hi-Crush Inc.

Hi-Crush Inc. is a fully-integrated provider of proppant and logistics services for hydraulic fracturing operations, offering frac sand production, advanced wellsite storage systems, flexible last mile services, and innovative software for real-time visibility and management across the entire supply chain. Our strategic suite of solutions provides operators and service companies in all major U.S. oil and gas basins with the ability to build safety, reliability and efficiency into every completion.

Investor Contact:

Caldwell Bailey, Manager, Investor Relations

Marc Silverberg, ICR

(713) 980-6270

ir@hicrushinc.com

