Size & Share of E-Discovery Software Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 12% to $8 Million in 2026: Facts & Factors

E-Discovery Software Market

Global E-Discovery Software market anticipated to reach USD 8 Million by 2026 and anticipated CAGR for the E-Discovery Software market is 12% from 2020 to 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors have authored “E-Discovery Software Market By Deployment Mode (Web-Based, On-premises/Installed, iOS, Android) and By End-Users (Service Providers, Law Firms, Corporations & Governments): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019–2026”.

According to the research report, the global E-Discovery Software market in 2019 is approximately USD 3 Million and is anticipated to reach around USD 8 Million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the E-Discovery Software market is around 12% from 2020 to 2026.

E-discovery or electronic discovery is the process that helps to discover and produce documents stored in electronic form in response to the litigation or corporate investigations, or regulatory inquiries. E-discovery process is based on a multiphase model known as the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM). The EDRM consists of nine steps that represent steps in the e-discovery process. The nine steps include Information Management, Identification, Preservation, Collection, Processing, Review, Analysis, Production, Presentation.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/e-discovery-software-market

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The free report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

During the past few years, tremendous growth has been noticed in the use of email, internet, smartphones, and other electronic devices. It was noted that in 2015 there were around 2 billion email users and 205 billion emails were sent and received per day across the globe. These, devices and modes of communication have noticed significant growth in the last few years. As a result, the legal world adopted the new approach of discovery method. Enormous files and paper trails were replaced with backup data and internet servers. E-discovery is considered expensive, time-consuming and risky. The expenses include both internal and external costs. The actual cost of e-discovery is difficult to calculate, as it is complex to know how rapidly the reviewers will review the documents along with the size of the data. The demand for cloud technology is growing rapidly. With the help of cloud computing, the company can transfer its entire data to the cloud from where it can be accessed easily, further in-case if there is a need for this data. Thus, increasing the usage of cloud technology is expected to act as an opportunity for the e-discovery market in the near future.

By the deployment mode segment, the web-based segment held the largest share of 46% in 2018. However, the iOS segment which occupied the least share of 6% in 2018 is projected to foresee the fastest growth of 12.9% between 2019 and 2026.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/e-discovery-software-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

By region, North America dominated the global E-Discovery Software market in 2019. In 2019, North America held around 34% share in the global E-discovery market. In the Asia Pacific, India accounted for the largest share of 29%. Following North America, Asia Pacific held the second-largest share in the global E-Discovery software market in 2019, accounting for around 31% share and is expected to record the fastest growth over the forecasted period. Global E-Discovery software market, accounting for 37% share in 2019. Europe held the third-largest share in the high cost of E-Discovery services and solutions has hindered the market growth in the underdeveloped regions of Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Browse the full “E-Discovery Software Market By Deployment Mode (Web-Based, On-premises/Installed, iOS, Android) and By End-Users (Service Providers, Law Firms, Corporations & Governments): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-discovery-software-market

Top Players included in the market are Microsoft Corporation, Logikcull, Relativity, AccessData, OpenText, LexisNexis, Driven Inc., Veritas Technologies, Exterro, FTI Technology, Kroll Ontrack, Nuix, CloudNine, ZyLAB, OpenText Corporation, CS Disco Inc., Xerox Holdings Corporation, Micro Focus International.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/e-discovery-software-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the E-Discovery Software market as follows:

Global E-Discovery Software Market: By Deployment Mode Segment Analysis

Web-Based

On-premises/Installed

iOS

Android

Global E-Discovery Software Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Service Providers

Law Firms

Corporations & Governments

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal - 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.