IQF Cheese Market Share Projected to Reach USD 1010 Million By 2026: Global Report by Facts & Factors

IQF Cheese Market

Global IQF Cheese market anticipated to reach USD 1010 Million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the global IQF cheese market is around 5% from 2020 to 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors has authored “IQF Cheese Market By Type (Cow Milk Based, Goat Milk Based) By Usage Type (Shredded, Block & Cubes, Slices, Sticks & Ropes, Pearls) and By Sales Channel (Premium Food Service, Non-Premium Food Service, B2B)Sales Channel (Enterprise and Individuals): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.

Based on our analysis, the global IQF Cheese market in 2019 is approximately USD 735 Million and is anticipated to reach around USD 1010 Million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the global IQF cheese market is around 5% from 2020 to 2026.

The global IQF Cheese market is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate. The unique quality of quick freezing, prevention from clumping and longer shelf life gives IQF cheese unique advantages over other types of cheese. The rise in the number of food joints and quick-service restaurants are expected to increase consumption of IQF cheese across the world. The cheese popularity in the U.S. is lowering slowly but at the same time countries like Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and France are growing at a significant rate. For example, Denmark consumes around 28 KG per Capita of cheese per year.

Drivers

1) Increasing consumer demand in developing countries due to modernization

2) The advantage over slow cooling refrigeration

Restraint

1) Higher investment in a deep freezer or freezing equipment or frozen stores and lump formation due to thawing

Opportunity

1) Opportunity in Pizza making food chains

According to type, the market is segmented by cow and goat milk. Traditional IQF cheese used to get manufactured from goat’s milk but nowadays cow milk’s IQF cheese is getting popular amongst the consumers. According to the usage type, types are categorized as shredded, block & cubes, slices, sticks & ropes, and pearls. Block and cubes category is expected to have the largest market share in the forecasted time as slices, sticks ropes and shredded cheese contains additives to avoid clumping. Also, block cheese is more economical than shredded and other cheese types. Therefore, it is readily accepted by the B2B market. According to the sales channel, the market is categorized in premium food service, non-premium foodservice, and B2B. Premium foodservice is expected to hold the largest market share in the forthcoming time.

Browse the full “IQF Cheese Market By Type (Cow Milk Based, Goat Milk Based) By Usage Type (Shredded, Block & Cubes, Slices, Sticks & Ropes, Pearls) and By Sales Channel (Premium Food Service, Non-Premium Food Service, B2B)Sales Channel (Enterprise and Individuals): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/iqf-cheese-market

According to the region, the European market is expected to have the largest market share across the world. Every European consumes around 15 KG of cheese per year. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to estimated growth in the production of dairy products and rising demand for the cheese induced recipes, fast food chains, and quick-service restaurants.

Key Market Players:

Granarolo

St. Paul

CASA Radicci

Eurial

The Dairy Kompany Ltd.

Consorzio Dal Molise

Mos a Mos

Couturier North America

This report segments the IQF Cheese market as follows:

Global IQF Cheese Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Cow Milk Based

Goat Milk Based

Global IQF Cheese Market: By Usage Type Segment Analysis

Shredded

Block & Cubes

Slices

Sticks & Ropes

Pearls

Global IQF Cheese Market: By Sales Channel Segment Analysis

Premium Food Service

Non-Premium Food Service

B2B

