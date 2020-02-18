Fraser Institute Media Advisory: New study on government debt interest costs in Canada coming Wednesday, Feb. 19

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, Feb. 19, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on government debt interest costs in Canada.



Interest Costs: A Growing Burden for Canadians compares the government debt burden (both provincial and federal) among provinces, using measures such as per-person debt interest costs and debt interest as a percentage of government revenue.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Feb. 19 at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

