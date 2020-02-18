AuDStandard Acquires Paradigm Growth 360 and Forms New Entity: HearWorks

/EIN News/ -- PEARLAND, Texas, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AuDStandard, an unbundled hearing aid buying group, has acquired Paradigm Growth 360, a hearing healthcare marketing and automation company. This acquisition will allow AuDStandard to provide the industry’s most innovative and effective marketing services to current and future clients. The new entity is called HearWorks to reflect the many “works” that it will perform to hearing healthcare practices across the country.



“The rise of 3rd parties and insurance have greatly increased the need for a medium to produce qualified private pay leads. This is far and away the most common issue raised by our membership. At AuDStandard, we are committed to providing our members with effective and affordable tools that are proven to work,” said Tucker Worster, Owner, AuDStandard.

“I am especially excited about adding Erik Sorenson and Nick Weber to the team. Each has unique and vast industry experience and they are both incredibly passionate in the work they do. What they have developed, their experience and their credibility instantly augment our value proposition.”

Worster sought out Paradigm Growth 360 because of their reputation in bringing innovation, technology, strategy and the ability to generate private pay leads to a level not currently available in the industry. Paradigm Growth 360 deploys a strategy of creating a journey for each patient, thus driving more private pay leads and caring for those patients throughout their experience through Automated Patient Care™. “At Paradigm Growth 360, we are laser focused on ways to engage private pay customers, deliver a message that is important to them and lead them to our client’s treatment rooms,” said Erik Sorenson, Co-Founder of Paradigm Growth 360. “The results have been astounding and it has generated a lot of happy clients.”

The acquisition will bring an unprecedented level of buying power and strategic growth to private practice. In addition, it will provide members access to a wide range of services designed to help hearing practices increase revenue 15-30%. The services are available to members at a discount or no additional cost.

“The shifting ground in our industry requires a shift in strategy,” said Sorenson. “It’s time to breathe new life into the way we market to patients so they can see a clear path to treating their hearing loss with private practice clinics.”

In addition to buying power and marketing services, HearWorks will provide innovative mastery programs on a variety of topics such as phones mastery, patient mastery and marketing mastery.

About HearWorks

HearWorks is committed to providing unprecedented practice growth for independent practice owners and offer a better ownership experience through proven services and exclusive pricing. HearWorks is 100% independently owned and operated.

